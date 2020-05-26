RATINGS: THE TITAN GAMES Returns on Top for NBC on Monday

NBC (3.061 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) was the demo champ on Memorial Day thanks to the two-hour season premiere of "The Titan Games" (3.422 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) plus a new "Songland" (2.337 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2).

ABC (3.092 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) claimed the silver with repeats of "Celebrity Family Feud" (3.554 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) and another "Celebrity Family Feud" (3.462 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) alongside a new "The Baker and the Beauty" (2.261 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

Next up was FOX (2.303 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with repeats of "9-1-1" (2.409 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2.197 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

CBS (3.239 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) likewise served up second runs of "The Neighborhood" (3.638 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.187 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8), "All Rise" (2.696 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "Bull" (3.607 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, rebroadcasts of "Howie Mandel's 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala" (0.766 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.558 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) rounded out the night on The CW (0.714 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Baker and the Beauty

-28.57% - Songland

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-42.86% - THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY (vs. CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (Repeat))

-53.33% - THE TITAN GAMES (vs. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1)

-66.67% - Songland (vs. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1)

