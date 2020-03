RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Leads Disrupted Night on Wednesday

Here are the highlights of the 19 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (3/11/20):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: President Trump aired a live address at 9p ET; most shows resumed at approximately 9:18p ET.]

FOX (5.450 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) was still the network to beat on Wednesday with its mix of "The Masked Singer" (7.219 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1), "FOX News Special/LEGO Masters" (4.169 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 1.2, #3) and "LEGO Masters" (3.194 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 1.0, #4).

CBS (5.508 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) was the silver draw with its combination of "Survivor: Winners at War" (6.943 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2), "CBS News Special/SEAL Team" (5.936 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #5), "SEAL Team" (4.786 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #8) and "SWAT" (4.221 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

Next up was NBC (4.490 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and its encore mix of "Chicago Med" (4.756 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), "NBC News Special/Chicago Fire" (5.202 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T6), "Chicago Fire" (4.200 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Chicago PD" (4.012 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

ABC (2.950 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) likewise opted for a marathon of "Modern Family" (3.460 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), another "Modern Family" (2.740 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T15), "ABC News Special/Modern Family" (4.273 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T6), even more "Modern Family" (2.824 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), yet another "Modern Family" (2.235 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T15) and a final "Modern Family" (2.168 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T15).

And finally, new episodes of "Riverdale" (0.703 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #18) and "Nancy Drew" (0.681 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.1, #19) on The CW (0.692 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - SWAT

+16.67% - SEAL Team

+5.56% - The Masked Singer

0.00% - LEGO Masters

0.00% - Riverdale

0.00% - Nancy Drew

-7.14% - Survivor: Winners at War

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+46.15% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

0.00% - SWAT (vs. The World's Best)

0.00% - SEAL TEAM (vs. The World's Best)

-9.09% - LEGO MASTERS (vs. Star)

-13.33% - Survivor: Winners at War

-33.33% - Riverdale (vs. All American)

-50.00% - Nancy Drew





