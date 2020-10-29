RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Keeps Fox in Front

See highlights below!

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (10/28/20):

FOX (4.791 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) was still the network to beat with the post-World Series return of "The Masked Singer" (5.885 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and "I Can See Your Voice" (3.698 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2).

CBS (3.857 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) was the number two draw with the relocated "The Amazing Race 32" (4.026 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and the two-hour season finale of "Big Brother 22" (3.773 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2).

Next up was ABC (3.197 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its lineup of "The Goldbergs" (3.665 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), the season premiere of "American Housewife" (3.386 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "The Conners" (4.178 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "Black-ish" (2.929 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "The Con" (2.512 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #11).

Meanwhile, NBC (3.118 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up the season finale of "The Wall" (3.677 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) alongside the penultimate week of "American Ninja Warrior" (2.838 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

And finally, The CW (0.667 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) wrapped the night with "Devils" (0.509 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) and "Coroner" (0.825 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - American Ninja Warrior

+16.67% - THE AMAZING RACE 32

+11.11% - BIG BROTHER 22

0.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. 10/14/20)

0.00% - I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (vs. 10/14/20)

0.00% - The Wall

0.00% - Black-ish

0.00% - Coroner

0.00% - Devils

-12.50% - The Goldbergs

-20.00% - The Con

-22.22% - The Conners

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. SEAL Team/SWAT)

0.00% - Coroner (vs. Nancy Drew)

-14.29% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Single Parents)

-14.29% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Schooled)

-20.00% - THE CON (vs. Stumptown)

-22.22% - The Goldbergs

-30.00% - THE CONNERS (vs. Modern Family)

-36.36% - THE AMAZING RACE 32 (vs. Survivor: Island of the Idols)

-50.00% - THE WALL (vs. Chicago Med)

-50.00% - Devils (vs. Riverdale)

-54.55% - AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (vs. Chicago Fire/Chicago PD)

-71.43% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. World Series, Game 7)

-82.14% - I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (vs. World Series, Game 7)

Here are the highlights of the 14 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (10/30/19):

FOX (21.187 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.6, #1) got another boost on Wednesday with its presentation of the concluding "World Series, Game 7" (21.187 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.6, #1).

NBC (7.135 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) then was king of the leftover audience with its trio of "Chicago Med" (7.764 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2), "Chicago Fire" (7.307 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3) and "Chicago PD" (6.334 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3).

Next up was CBS (4.692 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and originals from "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.266 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "SEAL Team" (4.422 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8) and "SWAT" (3.388 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.195 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up new episodes of "The Goldbergs" (4.051 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #7), "Schooled" (3.158 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8), "Modern Family" (3.920 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.0, #6), "Single Parents" (2.708 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8) and "Stumptown" (2.665 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, fresh installments of "Riverdale" (0.783 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13) and "Nancy Drew" (0.686 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14) closed out the evening on The CW (0.735 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Single Parents

0.00% - Chicago Med

0.00% - Chicago PD

0.00% - MODERN FAMILY (vs. 10/16/19)

0.00% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - SEAL Team

0.00% - Schooled

-8.33% - Chicago Fire

-15.38% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-16.67% - SWAT

-16.67% - Stumptown (vs. 10/16/19)

-33.33% - Riverdale

-50.00% - Nancy Drew

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+460.00% - World Series, Game 7 (vs. Empire/Star)

+9.09% - Chicago Med

0.00% - Chicago PD

0.00% - Riverdale (vs. Charmed (Repeat))

-8.33% - Chicago Fire

-10.00% - The Goldbergs

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-15.38% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-16.67% - Modern Family

-22.22% - Single Parents

-22.22% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-28.57% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-37.50% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)

-50.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. Legacies (Repeat))

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

