RATINGS: Series Premiere of THE GENETIC DETECTIVE Delivers ABC's Largest Overall 10:00 P.M. Audience In Over 6 Months

ABC News' series premiere of "The Genetic Detective" posted increases on ABC's performance in the 10:00 p.m. hour versus the previous week across the board: Total Viewers (+78% - 3.2 million vs. 1.8 million), Adults 18-49 (+33% - 0.4/2 vs. 0.3/2) and Adults 25-54 (+50% - 0.6/3 vs. 0.4/2). In fact, "The Genetic Detective" drew ABC's largest overall audience in the hour with regular programming in over 6 months - since 11/5/19.

"The Genetic Detective" also posted year-to-year increases (5/28/19) in the time period in Total Viewers (+39% - 3.2 million vs. 2.3 million).

"The Genetic Detective" follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore and her work with DNA technology company Parabon NanoLabs. In the series, Moore and her team are revolutionizing crime solving by working with police departments and accessible crime scene DNA to help trace the path of a criminal suspect's family tree, uncover their identity and bring them to justice.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 5/26/20, or as dated.

Related Articles View More TV Stories