RATINGS: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Offers Nationals on Oct. 31

John Mulaney was musical guest.

The Oct. 31 edition of "Saturday Night Live" with host John Mulaney and musical guest The Strokes, has averaged a 1.34 rating in "live plus same day" adult 18-49 rating and 6.838 viewers overall, according to official national ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

The 6.838 million viewers beats 17 of last season's 18 originals, trailing only the historic Dec. 21, 2019 Eddie Murphy episode (9.986 million). In 18-49, the Oct. 31 "SNL" would rank as the #4 top-rated telecast among last season's 18 originals, behind only the Dec. 21 episode (2.50), the April 11 first "At Home" edition (1.47) and the Nov. 23 telecast with host Will Ferrell and musical guest King Princess (1.37).

Versus the show's October averages last season, this year's Oct. 31 telecast is up +11% in 18-49 (1.34 vs. 1.21) and up +1.152 million viewers or +20% in total viewers (6.838 million vs. 5.686 million).

For the full Oct. 26-Nov. 1 week, "SNL" scored as television's #4 most-watched entertainment show (excludes newsmagazines and live news and sports), with its 6.838 million trailing only the week's Tuesday and Monday episodes of "The Voice" (7.760 million and 7.600 million) and Tuesday's "This Is Us" season premiere (7.299 million).

Digital / Social: Accumulating 283,000 Total Interactions, the Oct. 31 "SNL" was the #2 most-social late-night airing of the week (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 10/26/20-11/1/20).

Among all programs on Youtube over the weekend, SNL had all three the top three most most-viewed videos, with the Biden Halloween Cold Open (3.4 million views), Weekend Update: Trump's Final 2020 Election Message (2.2 million), and John Mulaney's monologue (1.6 million) ranking #1, #2 and #3 most-viewed respectively.

