RATINGS: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Delivers Its Highest Overnight Rating Since June 29

A Sept. 14 encore telecast of "Saturday Night Live," with host John Mulaney and musical guest Thomas Rhett, has averaged a 2.3 rating, 7 share in "live plus same day" household results from the 56 local markets metered by Nielsen Media Research and a 0.6/4 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

The 2.3 in metered-market households ranks as the show's highest overnight rating since June 29 (2.3 for an encore hosted by Don Cheadle with musical guest Gary Clark Jr.) and the 0.6 in 18-49 matches the "SNL" high since June 1 (0.7 for a rebroadcast with host Emma Thompson and musical guest Jonas Brothers).

The Sept. 14 "Saturday Night Live" encore ranks as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 in the local people meters, topping all primetime programs on those nets for the night except ABC's Clemson-Syracuse COLLEGE FOOTBALL telecast.

Official-national ratings for the Sept. 14 edition of "Saturday Night Live," including viewership numbers, are due from Nielsen on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Saturday Primetime Ratings:

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.6 in 25-54, 2.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET):

Ties as the #1 non-sports primetime telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

Increases by +0.1 of a point or +20% versus its prior telecast of two weeks ago in adults 25-54 (0.6 vs. 0.5 on Aug. 31), while maintaining 100% in adults 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4).

Grows +0.1 of a point or +20% from its first half-hour to its second in adults 25-54 (0.5 to 0.6) and by +16% in total viewers (2.0 million to 2.4 million), despite the 10 p.m. hour.

An encore telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 8:03-10 p.m. ET):

Combines with the episode's Sept. 10 original (9.479 million) to total 11.248 million viewers.





