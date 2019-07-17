RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Tops All Key Demos for the Week of July 8

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 across the board: Total Viewers (1.130 million), Adults 25-54 (342,000), and Adults 18-49 (261,000) during the week of July 8, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"Nightline" saw week-to-week gains (1.046 million, 325,000 and 239,000, respectively, for w/o 7/1/19) across the board: Total Viewers (+8%), Adults 25-54 (+5%) and Adults 18-49 (+9%), hitting a 4-week high in Total Viewers - w/o 6/10/19.

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+28,000 - 438,000 vs. 410,000) and Adults 18-49 (+27,000 - 325,000 vs. 298,000).

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included the journeys of two patients who underwent a revolutionary gene therapy to keep from going blind, a one-on-one interview with Pete Buttigieg and his plan to win the Democratic nomination for president, two women opening up about alleged abuse after Jeffrey Epstein was charged with sex trafficking; a race to save the last of the Vaquita, a porpoise of which there are less than 15 left in the wild; and a look at the backlash resulting from the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel for the live-action "Little Mermaid."

NOTE: For the week, CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" were retitled due to being encore telecasts. The retitled telecasts will not be included in the season averages.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT, on The ABC Television Network. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of July 8, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,130,000 342,000/0.3 261,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 886,000 248,000/0.2 182,000/0.1

NBC's "Late Night" 913,000 324,000/0.3 234,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 7/8/19), Previous Week (w/o 7/1/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/9/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18 - 7/15/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/17 - 7/16/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





Related Articles View More TV Stories