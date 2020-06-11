RATINGS: NBC's Drama Repeats Hold Off Original Competition on Wednesday

NBC (3.955 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1) was the most-watched network on Wednesday despite its all-repeat lineup of "Chicago Med" (3.953 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1), "Chicago Fire" (4.128 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1) and "Chicago PD" (3.784 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1).

FOX (1.718 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1) however shared in the demo honors with a repeat "MasterChef" (1.574 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) and a new "Ultimate Tag" (1.861 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1).

Next up was CBS (2.890 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) with a new "Game On!" (3.583 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1) alongside repeats of "SEAL Team" (2.542 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "SWAT" (2.545 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.196 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) offered up the feature "The Wonderful World of Disney: Big Hero 6" (2.495 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1) and a new "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" (1.599 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, a new "The 100" (0.678 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) and the returun of "Bulletproof" (0.386 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12) rounded out the night on The CW (0.532 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

0.00% - The 100

-16.67% - Game On!

-16.67% - Ultimate Tag

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE 100 (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))

0.00% - ULTIMATE TAG (vs. First Responders Live)

-37.50% - GAME ON! (vs. THE AMAZING RACE 31)

-50.00% - Bulletproof (vs. Jane the Virgin)

-62.50% - Marvel's Agents of SHIELD (vs. Match Game)

