RATINGS: NBC Ratings Results For The Primetime Week Of Jan. 6-12

NBC has averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of Jan. 6-12, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC's lineup was led by "America's Got Talent: The Champions," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Ellen's Game of Games," each of which ranked among the week's top 11 primetime entertainment shows on the Big 4 networks in viewers 18-49.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 16 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Jan. 6-12

Fox...2.5

CBS...1.7

ABC...1.0

NBC...0.8

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...9.5 million

Fox...9.2 million

ABC...5.4 million

NBC...4.2 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.9

NBC...1.7

CBS...1.2

ABC...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.9 million

NBC...7.7 million

Fox...7.0 million

ABC...5.3 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of Jan. 6-12:

Monday

NBC won Monday among the Big 4 networks in total viewers.

The Season 2 debut of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.1 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night in total viewers, topping ABC's rival premiere of "The Bachelor" by more than +1.6 million viewers or +25% head to head from 8-10 p.m. (8.1 million vs. 6.4 million). The "AGT: Champions" 1.3 equaled NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot since Oct. 14 (1.4). Delayed Viewing: For the 2018-19 season, "AGT: Champions" increased its next-day L+SD rating by +92% in 18-49 with delayed viewing on all platforms through 35 days, growing to a 3.3 rating. In total viewers, "Games" grew by more than +6.2 million persons to 16.4 million viewers.

The Season 2 premiere of "Manifest" (0.9 in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) jumped +50% above NBC's average in the timeslot this season in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.6, L+SD) and was up +1.3 million persons or +37% in total viewers (4.7 million vs. 3.4 million), to deliver NBC'S highest rating in the timeslot, excluding sports, since March 11, 2019 (0.9). In the timeslot, "Manifest" topped CBS' rival drama "Bull" by a +50% margin in adults 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.6) and outrated "Bull" in all other key demographics. Social: With 157,000 total interactions, "Manifest" was up +60% versus the year-ago series premiere (98,000), ranking as Monday night's most social scripted primetime drama and "Manifest's" most social episode of the series to date (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/6/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). Josh Dallas had Monday's most engaging post among all scripted primetime dramas, generating 42,000 engagements with an image of Ben posing on set (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/6/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). Delayed Viewing: Last season, "Manifest's" 18-49 rating nearly quadrupled (+294%) after 35 days of delayed viewing, all the way up to a 4.9.

Tuesday

The third season debut of "Ellen's Game of Games" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) was up +43% versus the show's prior original, a Nov. 27 special, in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 0.7 from 8-9 p.m. on that Wednesday) and +8% in total viewers (4.3 million vs. 4.0 million), while equaling NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot since Dec. 10. Delayed Viewing: For the 2018-19 season, "Ellen's Game of Games" increased its next-day L+SD rating by +48% in 18-49 with delayed viewing on all platforms through 35 days, growing to a 2.1 rating. In total viewers, "Games" grew by more than +2.0 million persons to 8.1 million viewers.

A second telecast of "Ellen's Game of Games" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked #1 in the hour among the Big 4 networks in adults, men & women 18-49 and adults, men & women 18-34, while tying as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 behind only ABC's debut of "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time."

A special preview of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) generated solid sampling ahead of its regular-slot premiere on Sunday Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The "Zoey's" pilot episode is available for sampling starting today with more than two dozen linear and digital partners such as Hulu, YouTube, USA, E!, Bravo, SyFy, Buzzfeed and People, with unprecedented customized viewing experiences on Spotify, Bustle and Tubi. In the timeslot, "Zoey's" tied for #1 for the timeslot among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-34 and ranks #1 outright among those dramas in women 18-34, outrating ABC's rival drama "Emergence" in adults, men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54. Social: Total activity for "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" reached 36,000 Interactions, to rank as the most social NBC scripted primetime broadcast premiere so far this season (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/7/20, Broadcast, Primetime, All Series). The 36,000 Total Interactions for "Zoey's" premiere were up +29% versus the average for all scripted primetime broadcast premieres in season-to-date (28,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/1/19 - 1/7/20, Broadcast, Primetime, All Series). "Zoey's" delivered the most viewed video of the week on Youtube among all primetime broadcast programs, with the series premiere episode generating 5.4 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 1/6/20-1/12/20, ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast).

Wednesday

"Chicago Med" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the hour among the Big 4 networks behind only "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time," beating CBS' season premiere of "Undercover Boss" and Fox's "Flirty Dancing" in every key ratings measure. "Med" was the night's #3 show in total viewers, behind only ABC's night two of ABC's "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time" and NBC's "Chicago Fire."

"Chicago Fire" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) is the #2 show of the night in total viewers, behind only ABC's "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time." In the 9-10 p.m. timeslot, "Fire" ranked #1 in total viewers and beat CBS' season premiere of "Criminal Minds" in 10 of 10 key ratings categories, with margins of victory of +57% in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 0.7) and more than +3.1 million viewers overall (8.0 million vs. 4.8 million). Social: With 89,000 Total Interactions, "Chicago Med" was up +6% versus its fall finale in November.

"Chicago P.D." (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) locked up the show's biggest overall audience, excluding crossover episodes, since Feb. 27, 2019 (7.2 million). "P.D." won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers - beating CBS' special second hour of "Criminal Minds" in all 10 categories, with margins of victory of +43% in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 0.7) and +2.5 million viewers overall (7.0 million vs. 4.5 million). In total viewers, it was the #4 show of the night in total viewers, behind only ABC's "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med." "P.D." has now won the slot or tied for #1 versus regular ABC and CBS competition with its last 70 straight original telecasts in adults 18-49 (L+SD), extending back to October 2016. Social: "Chicago P.D.'s" 106,000 Total Interactions is up +10% from the show's 98,000 season average.

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) grew +17% versus the show's fall finale four weeks earlier in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6 on Dec. 11 at 9:01 p.m.). Social: "Superstore" rang up 63,000 Total Interactions, an +81% increase over the 35,000 for the fall finale in December and a +225% increase over the series average of 19,000, to rank as the #3 most social episode of the series.

"The Good Place" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) moved to its new 8:30 timeslot and delivered NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot with regular comedy in more than a year, since Dec 6, 2018 (0.8) and generated the show's biggest overall audience since Oct. 31 (2.1 million).The Jan. 9 "Good Place" maintained 100% of the show's fall finale seven weeks earlier in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6 on Nov. 21 at 9 p.m.) to maintain a steady 0.6 for a ninth straight telecast. Social: "The Good Place" was the #1 most social scripted broadcast primetime program of the week and the third most social episode of the series, with 437,000 Total Interactions. That's up +29% from the 338,000 for the show's fall finale in November and up +237% from the series average of 130,000 (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/6/20-1/12/20, Percent Share, Primetime, All Series). Kristen Bell had the most engaging post among all Thursday scripted primetime programs, generating 135,000 engagements with an image of Kristen and Ted Danson hugging (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/9/20, Percent Share, Primetime, All Series).

"Will & Grace" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) delivered the show's most-watched episode since Oct. 31 (2.6 million at 9:30) and equaled its high 18-49 rating since that same Halloween telecast (0.6). The Jan. 9 "Will & Grace" maintained 100% of the show's fall finale seven weeks earlier in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5 on Nov. 21 at 9:30) and increased by +9% in total viewers (2.4 million vs. 2.2 million). Social: "Will & Grace" was the #3 most social scripted broadcast primetime comedy of the week, with 146,000 Total Interactions. That's +72% higher than the 85,000 for the fall finale in November (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/6/20-1/12/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"Perfect Harmony" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.6 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) retained 100% of the show's fall finale four weeks earlier in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4 on Dec. 11 at 8:30), to maintain a steady 0.4 in 18-49 for a fourth straight telecast.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's 18-49 high since Sept. 26 during Premiere Week in 18-49 (0.8), maintaining 100% of the show's fall finale of seven weeks earlier (0.7 vs. 0.7). Social: "Law & Order: SVU" was Thursday's #1 most social scripted primetime drama, with 83,000 Total Interactions. That's up +29% versus the series average of 64,000, to rank as "SVU's" #3 most social episode of the season (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/9/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

Friday

The premiere of "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) equaled NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot with regular programming in nearly two years, since March 2, 2018 (0.7), while hitting a season high for NBC in total viewers, with the net's most-watched Friday 8-9 p.m. hour since May 17 (4.5 million with "The Blacklist"). Versus NBC's timeslot average this season, "Rhyme" was up +20% in 18-49 rating (0.6 vs. 0.5, L+SD) and +22% in total viewers (4.4 million vs. 3.6 million). Social: With 23,000 Total Interactions, "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" ranked as the #2 most social NBC scripted primetime broadcast premiere so far this season.

"Dateline NBC" (0.7 rating in adults 18-49, 1.0 in adults 25-54, 4.1 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) matched the show's highs for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 in more than a year, since Dec. 14, 2018 (0.8 in 18-49, 1.2 in 25-54) and delivered the show's most-watched Friday telecast since that same date (4.6 million). L+7: "Dateline" is growing this season by +49% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.53 to a 0.79) and +1.2 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.6 million).

Saturday

An encore of the "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" premiere (0.8 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as Saturday's #1 primetime entertainment telecast on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, total viewers and every other key demographic (including a tie in women 18-34). The Saturday rebroadcast combined with the show's original run on the previous night (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall) to total a 1.4 rating in 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers.

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in 25-54, 2.8 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's season highs in adults 18-49 and 25-54. The last time "Dateline Mystery" did better in 18-49 or 25-54 was March 16, 2019 (0.6 in 18-49, 0.8 in 25-54). "Dateline Mystery was the #2 primetime non-sports program of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 behind only NBC's encore the "Lincoln Rhyme" premiere.





