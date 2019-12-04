RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT is Number One

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1 most-watched newscast for the week - #1 in the key A25-54 and A18-49 demos, according to Nielsen Media Research (see the below chart).

Among A25-54, Nightly averages 1.844 million viewers, ahead of ABC by +52,000 (+3%) and CBS by +666,000 (+57%).

Among A18-49, Nightly posts 1.324 million viewers, leading ABC by +126,000 (+10%) and CBS by +456,000 (+53%). This marks Nightly's strongest win over ABC in over a year (55 weeks).

This is Nightly's best performance among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers in 38 weeks and best among total viewers in 43 weeks. Additionally, last week marked the smallest gap with ABC in total viewers in 52 weeks and the biggest lead over CBS in 171 weeks.

Vs. prior week, Nightly is the only newscast up by double digits across the board: +11% in A25-54, +17% in A18-49 and +15% in P2+.

Last week, Holt reported from California on an initiative that helps doctors pay off overwhelming debt while working in public hospitals, where lower salaries often discourages talent. Additionally, he anchored from New York on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and the newscast averaged a whopping 10.224 million viewers and 1.7888 million in the key news demo.

2019 BROADCAST YEAR-TO-DATE

Nightly News is #1 in both A25-54 and A18-49 and continues to lead for the year.

WEEK OF 11/25/2019 RATINGS CHART

Program P25-54

Imps P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1,844 1,324 9,062 CBS EVENING NEWS 1,178 868 6,002 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1,792 1,198 9,259

Note: Nightly News, World News Tonight and CBS Evening News' ratings are comprised of telecasts with regular titling and include overnight airings on owned stations. World News Tonight's ratings also include 3:30pm airings in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Also, due to the holiday, NBC and CBS were rated for three days (Mon, Tue, Fri) while ABC was rated for two days (Mon, Tue).

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the most-watched evening newscast in America among the key news demo, and reaches over 24 million people every week through its broadcast and millions more through NBCNews.com, the Nightly News app, The Nightly newsletter and social media platforms. The broadcast provides the latest on the day's top stories, going BEYOND THE HEADLINES to uncover how people's lives are affected by the world around them. Lester Holt is the anchor, and was named the most-trusted television news personality in America, according to The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult 2018 survey. Jennifer Suozzo is the executive producer.





