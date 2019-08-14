RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT Wins the Week

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1 evening newscast in the key A25-54 demo for the week of August 5, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, NBC's signature newscast continues to outpace both ABC and CBS season to date in the demo most valued by advertisers.

Nightly News leads the broadcast newscasts with an average of 1.508 million in A25-54, topping ABC by 3% and CBS by 57%. The newscast is also the only broadcast up across the board in A25-54 (+2%), A18-49 (+7%) and total viewers (+4%) compared to the prior week.

Season to Date, Nightly News continues to lead in the key news demo for the 12th straight year, and in A18-49 for 23 consecutive years.

Last week, Holt anchored from El Paso, Texas on Sunday and Monday following the two mass shootings. He reflected on the tragic shootings, saying: "there is too much to lose for us to succumb to numbness and despair. And what we can't forget is that this is sadly common, but it is not normal. And that should give us hope." He also spoke with a father, who lost his son in the Parkland mass shooting last year and was in El Paso to unveil a mural in his son's honor. And on Friday, NBC News correspondent Harry Smith had a powerful close to the broadcast paying tribute to recent victims of mass shootings.

Week of August 5, 2019:

Nightly ranks #1 among A25-54, averaging 1.508 million A25-54 viewers, ahead of ABC by +48,000 (+3%) and CBS by +549,000 (+57%)

Nightly is the only program in the 3net up across-the-board, vs. prior week A25-54 (+2%), A18-49 (+7%) and total viewers (+4%)

Vs. prior week, Nightly increases in viewership +30,000 (+2%) while ABC is down -2% and CBS is up +1%

This is Nightly's best A25-54 performance in 7 weeks

Program P25-54

Imps P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1.508 1.029 7.174 CBS EVENING NEWS 0.959 0.687 4.856 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1.460 1.031 8.026

Note: Nightly News ratings are comprised of telecasts with regular titling and include overnight airings on owned stations.

2018-19 Season to Date:

Nightly is the #1 evening newscast this season in A25-54 and A18-49

Among A25-54 viewers: Nightly leads ABC by +27,000 (+2%) and CBS by +572,000 (+48%) Nightly is #1 among A25-54 viewers at this point of the season for the 12thconsecutive season

Among A18-49 viewers Nightly leads ABC by +23,000 (+2%) and CBS by +345,000 (+41%) Nightly is #1 among A18-49 viewers at this point of the season for the 23rdconsecutive season







