RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT Wins The Week Again

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1-most watched newscast in the key A25-54 demo for the week of August 26 and season to date, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Nightly News averages 1.617 million viewers in A25-54, the demo most valued by advertisers, topping CBS by +587,000 (+57%) and ABC by +40,000 (+3%). The newscast also continues to win the current season, leading both CBS and ABC in A25-54 for the 12 straight season and A18-49 for the 23rd consecutive season.

Lester Holt just announced a new network-wide series, "Justice for All," which began as a Nightly News segment earlier this year. Tonight, the newscast will feature the first look inside the largest maximum security prison in America, the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, where Holt spent two nights behind bars to report on the various issues of mass incarceration and criminal justice reform in America.

WEEK OF 8/26/2019

Nightly News ranks #1 among A25-54 viewers, averaging 1.617 million A25-54 viewers, ahead of CBS by +587,000 (+57%) and ABC by +40,000 (+3%)

Nightly improves the most week-over-week in the demo with an increase of +63,000 (+4%), while ABC is up +2% and CBS is up +3%

Nightly delivers its best A25-54 in 17 weeks

Program P25-54

Imps P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1.617 1.067 7.436 CBS EVENING NEWS 1.030 0.755 5.227 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1.577 1.139 8.496

NOTE: NBC and CBS were rated based on a 4-day week (Mon-Thurs) while ABC was rated based on a 3-day week (Mon-Wed). Nightly News ratings are comprised of telecasts with regular titling and include overnight airings on owned stations.

2018-19 SEASON-TO-DATE

Nightly News is the #1 evening newscast this season in A25-54 and A18-49

Among A25-54 viewers: Nightly leads CBS by +568,000 (+49%) and ABC by +21,000 (+1%) Nightly is #1 among A25-54 viewers at this point of the season for the 12thconsecutive season



Among A18-49 viewers Nightly leads CBS by +343,000 (+41%) and ABC by +18,000 (+2%) Nightly is #1 among A18-49 viewers at this point of the season for the 23rdconsecutive season



NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the most-watched evening newscast in America among the key news demo, and reaches over 24 million people every week through its broadcast and millions more through NBCNews.com, the Nightly News app, The Nightly newsletter and social media platforms. The broadcast provides the latest on the day's top stories, going BEYOND THE HEADLINES to uncover how people's lives are affected by the world around them. Lester Holt is the anchor, and was named the most-trusted television news personality in America, according toThe Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult 2018 survey. Jennifer Suozzo is the executive producer.





