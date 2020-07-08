RATINGS: NBC Dominates The Week Of June 29-July 5, Delivering The Week's Top 7 Primetime Shows On The Big 4 In 18-49 Viewers

NBC has dominated the primetime ratings week of June 29-July 5, winning among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key demographic, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC's 0.6 rating for the week in adults 18-49 is the highest for any network in six weeks (since FOX also averaged a 0.6 the week of May 18-24) and the 3.75 million viewers is the best for any net in the three weeks since CBS averaged 3.84 million the week of June 8-14.

It's the sixth week in a row NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 in the adult 18-49 demographic.

NBC ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks on six of seven nights last week (including ties on Wednesday and Friday nights).

In adult 18-49 viewers, the top seven primetime Big 4 telecasts of the week are "America's Got Talent," "World of Dance," "The Titan Games," Saturday's coverage of "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular," "The Wall," Sunday's NASCAR race from Indianapolis and "Cannonball," with Saturday's "Macy's" encore giving NBC eight of the top nine.

"AGT" has also finished a dominant #1 for the week in total viewers and topped the list of primetime Big 4 shows in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

"Talent" has ranked as the #1 most-watched entertainment show every week it's aired an original since the week of Sept. 14-20, 2015.

The six "AGT" telecasts so far this summer have generated television's six most-watched telecasts since the end of the May sweep.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 41 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," June 29-July 5

NBC...0.6

ABC...0.4

CBS...0.3

Fox...0.3

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

NBC...3.8 million

CBS...3.3 million

ABC...2.3 million

Fox...1.3 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.5

NBC...1.2

ABC...1.0

CBS...0.9

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.0 million

NBC...6.1 million

Fox...5.6 million

ABC...5.1 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of June 29-July 5:

Monday

NBC ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and was #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in all other key ratings categories. In adults 18-49, NBC led six of six primetime half-hours among the Big 4.

"The Titan Games" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and was #2 on those nets in total viewers behind only "The Wall." "Titan" won the timeslot among the Big 4 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key ratings measures. "Titan" has equaled or beaten its season premiere in 18-49 rating and total viewers with five of five telecasts since the show's May 25 debut. Digital / Social: The June 29 "Titan Games" was up +86% versus the show's season average for total social interactions (282,600 vs 152,000), to deliver the show's #3 most social episode so far this season.

"The Wall" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 with "The Titan Games" and ranked #1 on the Big 4 in total viewers, equaling the show's highest 18-49 rating since Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 from 8-9 p.m. (1.5) and setting a total-viewer high since that same Feb. 5, 2018 telecast (6.7 million viewers overall). "Wall" finished #1 in the timeslot among the Big 4 nets in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key ratings measures (including a tie in women 18-34).

"Cannonball" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults, men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54, while equaling NBC's top 18-49 rating in the timeslot since May 18 (0.7). "Cannonball" was up +20% versus NBC's average in the time period so far this summer (0.6 vs. a 0.5) and ranked as the #3 show of the night on the Big 4 in 18-49 behind only "Titan Games" and "Wall."

Tuesday

NBC matched Tuesday's combined Big 4 competition in adults 18-49, and won the night in every other key ratings measure, to earn a 10th consecutive Tuesday win among those networks for NBC in the key demo (including a tie), ninth in a row in adults 25-54 (including a tie) and seventh straight in total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 8.3 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) scored as the #1 telecast of the night in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers. The June 30 telecast joined with the show's five prior episodes to give "AGT" television's six most-watched telecasts of the summer season to date. Digital / Social: The June 30 "AGT" garnered 681,100 Total Social Interactions, the third-highest total activity for "Talent" so far this season.

"World of Dance" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and +97% in total viewers (3.992 million vs. 4.102 million), to win the time period among ABC, CBS and NBC in every key ratings category, beating the ABC-CBS competition combined in adults 18-49 (0.8 vs. a combined 0.7). "World" ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and all other key demographics, behind only "America's Got Talent." Digital / Social: The June 30 "World of Dance" hit a season high in total social activity with 1.1 million Total Interactions, up +140% versus the prior week's 469,200).

Wednesday

NBC's encore "Chicago" lineup won the night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and tied for #1 in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) is the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, while retaining 100% of the prior week's encore in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4).

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked #1 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54, while scoring as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med."

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) was the #3 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire," and the #1 show in that timeslot among the nets in adults 18-49 (tie), adults 25-54 and total viewers.

Thursday

The finale of "Council of Dads" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET), despite the approaching holiday, was up +5% versus NBC's season average in the timeslot prior to "Council of Dads" in total viewers (2.751 million vs. 2.615 million, L+SD excluding live news and sports). Digital / Social: "Council of Dads" was Thursday's #1 most social scripted primetime program, with 73,000 Total Interactions, up +121% versus the prior episode (33,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 7/2/20, Percent Share, Primetime, All Series).

"Blindspot" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) equaled the show's season high in 18-49. Despite distractions from the week's approaching holiday, the July 2 "Blindspot" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and grew in total viewers (1.862 million vs. 1.865 million). Digital / Social: "Blindspot" ranked as Thursday's #2 most social scripted primetime program, with 60,000 Total Interactions. That's +15% higher than the season average (52,000) and +178% higher than the series average (22,000) and ranks as the season's #3 most social episode (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 7/2/20, Percent Share, Primetime, All Series).

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.2 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) combined with the episode's original telecast on Jan. 16 (3.6 million viewers) to total 5.5 million persons.

Friday

NBC tied for #1 for the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

A rebroadcast of "The Wall" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) delivered the best total-viewer results among the last five "Wall" Friday encores, up +8% versus the prior Friday rebroadcast in total viewers (2.1 million vs. 2.0 million from 9-10 p.m.).

An encore telecast of "Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.6 in adults 25-54, 2.9 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, delivering a six-week Friday high in total viewers (best since May 22, 3.1 million) and equaling a seven-week Friday high in 18-49 (equaling its best since May 15, 0.5).

Saturday

NBC dominated primetime, with the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular" and the 10 p.m. "Macy's" recap giving NBC convincing primetime wins among the Big 4 networks in every key ratings measure. For the night, NBC beat the other Big 4 networks combined in adults 18-49 (0.7 vs. a combined 0.6 for ABC, CBS and Fox), as well as adults 25-54 and total viewers. The 8-10 p.m. special and the 10-11 p.m. encore were the night's #1-2 shows on the Big 4 networks in all key ratings categories.

"Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 4.8 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) beat the timeslot's Big 4 competition combined in adults, men and women 18-49; adults, men and women 25-54; and total viewers, while delivering NBC's best total-viewer result in the Saturday 8-10 p.m. timeslot, excluding the April 18 "Together at Home" special and sports, since Jan. 28, 2017 (4.9 million), and in 18-49 since Jan. 11, 2020 (0.7). The annual special scored as the #1 show of the night on ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in all key measures. From its first half-hour to its fourth, "Macy's" increased by +100% in 18-49 rating (0.5 to 1.0) and +77% or more than +2.8 million persons in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 6.6 million). The special also more than doubled NBC's average in the Saturday 8-10 p.m. timeslot so far this summer in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.3) and total viewers (4.8 million vs. 2.1 million).

A recap telecast of "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the hour among ABC, CBS and NBC in every key ratings measure, beating the ABC-CBS competition combined in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. The 10 p.m. encore was the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in every key ratings category, behind only the original run of the fireworks special.

Sunday

NBC won Sunday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

NBC Sports' first NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2020 season produced significant viewership gains from 2019, as the

NBC Sports coverage of NASCAR Cup Series' Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (0.6 in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 5:24-9 p.m. ET) averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.370 million viewers, up +46% versus the same race in 2019, which ran in September, according to Fast National data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. The race was also up 32% versus last year's NASCAR Cup Series CokeZero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on the comparable weekend (July 7, 2019), which delivered a TAD of 3.313 million viewers. Counting TV-only viewers, the 4.343 million viewers is up +46% versus last year's event (2.974 million) and up +32% versus the year-ago Daytona race (3.288 million). The race is NBC's most-watched sports program since January's NFL Divisional Playoff between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers (Jan. 11, 30.210 million viewers).

An encore telecast of "America's Got Talent" averaged a 0.3 in 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers overall form 9-11 p.m. ET.

