RATINGS: NBC Claims Demo Crown with THE VOICE on Tuesday

NBC (4.585 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) held onto the demo crown on Tuesday thanks to a new "The Voice" (6.972 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) followed by the season finale of "Ellen's Game of Games" (4.085 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and a special "Hollywood Game Night" (2.698 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

CBS (5.765 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the most-watched network despite its all-repeat lineup of "NCIS" (6.765 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9), "FBI" (5.736 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (4.794 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

Next up was ABC (4.719 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with its special "The Happy Days of Garry Marshall" (5.617 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) alongside the season finale of "For Life" (2.923 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.317 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) offered up part one of its "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (2.403 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) special and part two of "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (2.231 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

And finally, closing out the evening on The CW (0.872 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) was the season finale of "The Flash" (1.079 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #11) plus a new "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.665 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - For Life

0.00% - Ellen's Game of Games

0.00% - The Flash

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

-10.00% - The Voice

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - FOR LIFE (vs. 1969)

+50.00% - THE VOICE (vs. The Village)

+50.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK - 9:00 (vs. Mental Samurai)

-7.69% - The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (vs. Various)

-14.29% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK - 8:00 (vs. MasterChef Junior)

-20.00% - Ellen's Game of Games (vs. The Voice)

-20.00% - The Flash

-33.33% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. The 100)

-33.33% - HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (vs. New Amsterdam)





Related Articles View More TV Stories