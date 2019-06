RATINGS: NBA Finals Wrap on Top on Thursday for ABC

ABC (12.493 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.2, #1) took home top honors on Thursday with its final mix of "Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night" (9.161 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 2.6, #3), "NBA Countdown" (10.106 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.2, #2) and the "NBA Finals, Game 6" (13.923 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.9, #1).

A distant second then went to CBS (4.494 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) with its lineup of "The Big Bang Theory" (5.424 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "Young Sheldon" (5.028 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and "Mom" (4.553 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) plus new episodes of "Life in Pieces" (4.313 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "Elementary" (3.823 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Next up was FOX (2.217 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with its primetime coverage of the "U.S. Open Championship: First Round" (2.217 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Next up was NBC (1.755 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) with a repeat "Superstore" (2.190 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) alongside the penultimate "AP Bio" (1.718 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), the finales to "AP Bio" (1.414 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) and "Abby's" (1.249 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) plus a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1.980 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

And finally, new episodes of "iZombie" (0.748 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15) and "In the Dark" (0.638 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #16) concluded the night on The CW (0.693 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Life in Pieces

0.00% - Elementary

0.00% - AP Bio (vs. 5/30/19)

0.00% - Abby's (vs. 5/30/19)

0.00% - iZombie

0.00% - In the Dark

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+653.85% - NBA Finals, Game 6 (vs. Various (Repeats))

+300.00% - NBA COUNTDOWN (vs. CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (Repeat))

+225.00% - Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night (vs. CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (Repeat))

0.00% - iZombie (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

-14.29% - LIFE IN PIECES (vs. LIFE IN PIECES (Repeat))

-16.67% - Elementary (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-28.57% - U.S. Open Championship: First Round (vs. The Four: Battle for Stardom)

-50.00% - AP Bio - 8:30 (vs. Little Big Shots)

-50.00% - Abby's (vs. Marlon)

-50.00% - IN THE DARK (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

-57.14% - AP Bio - 9:00 (vs. Marlon)





