RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Is the Week's No. 1 Daytime or Syndicated Talk Show

During the week of June 1, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show in Households (2.0 rating), Total Viewers (2.564 million) and Women 25-54 (0.9 rating). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the week's No. 1 daytime or Syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures. In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 daytime or Syndicated talk show for the 12th week in a row among Women 25-54.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew week to week by 5% in Households (2.0 rating vs. 1.9 rating) and by 13% among Women 25-54 (0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the only daytime or Syndicated talk show to grow over the prior week in Households (+5%).

On average for the 2019-2020 season to date, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime or Syndicated talk show in Women 25-54 (0.9 rating), tying "Dr. Phil."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 6/1/20, 5/25/20 and 2019-2020 season=9/23/19-6/7/20, excludes breakouts.

Photo credit: "Live with Kelly and Ryan"

