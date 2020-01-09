RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Builds Week to Week to a New Season High in Total Viewers

During the week of Dec. 23, 2019, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" rose week to week to notch its most-viewed week of the 2019-2020 season (+6% - 3.155 million vs. 2.974 million), marking its best performance since the week of Feb. 25, 2019. "Live" was the week's No. 1 Daytime talk show in all key measures, as the program matched the prior week's season-high ratings in Households and Women 25-54 (2.2 rating and 1.0 rating, respectively), while building week to week in Women 18-49 (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

"Live" boasted double-digit advantages over the competition in all key measures; in Total Viewers, outdelivering "Dr. Phil" by 29% (3.155 million vs 2.446 million) and "Ellen" by 38% (3.155 million vs 2.291 million). It was a similar story in Households, with a 22% advantage over "Dr. Phil" (2.2 rating vs. 1.8 rating) and a 38% advantage over "Ellen" (2.2 rating vs. 1.6 rating). The margin among the Women 25-54 demo was even greater, with a 43% advantage over both "Dr. Phil" and "Ellen" (1.0 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

The show's holiday-themed Christmas special, "Kelly and Ryan's Christmas Eve," was the most-viewed episode of the season, garnering a 2.4 Household rating and attracting 3.529 million viewers - the program's most-watched telecast since its Feb. 25 "After Oscar® Show" broadcast. The show built on last year's holiday special in Total Viewers (+6% - 3.529 million vs. 3.315 million), Households (+4% - 2.4 rating vs. 2.3 rating) and Women 25-54 (+10% - 1.1 rating vs. 1.0 rating).

"Live" topped the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" by double digits in all key measures: Viewers (+10% - 3.155 million vs. 2.870 million), Households (+10% - 2.2 rating vs. 2.0 rating), Women 25-54 (+11% - 1.0 rating vs. 0.9 rating) and Adults 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 12/23/19, 12/16/19, 2/25/19 and 12/24/18.





