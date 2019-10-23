RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Builds Week to Week to New Season Highs in Households and Total Viewers

During the week of Oct. 7, 2019, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" posted gains over the prior week in both Households (+5% - 2.1 rating vs. 2.0 rating) and Total Viewers (+1% - 2.735 million vs. 2.704 million), while holding even in Women 25-54 (0.9 rating). The program hit new season highs, notching its best performance with Households since the week of June 17, 2019, and with Total Viewers since the week of May 27, 2019.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Ellen" to rank as the week's No. 2 Syndicated talk show in Households (+16% - 2.1 rating vs. 1.8 rating), Total Viewers (+9% - 2.735 million vs. 2.520 million) and Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating), behind only "Dr. Phil." "Live" also ranked as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show in Women 18-49, outdelivering both "Dr. Phil" (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating) and "Ellen" (+40% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live" topped the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" for the 7th straight week in Households (+17% - 2.1 rating vs. 1.8 rating), for the 14th week in a row in Viewers (+17% - 2.735 million vs. 2.346 million), the 11th week running among Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating) and the 12th consecutive week with Adults 25-54 (+40% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





