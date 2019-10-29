RATINGS: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Builds to a New Season High in Adults 18-49

Broadcasting from Brooklyn, New York, for five original shows during the week of Oct. 21, 2019, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" grew for the 2nd straight week to a new season high in Adults 18-49 (+2% - 443,000 vs. 434,000). In fact, "Kimmel" delivered its strongest performance among Adults 18-49 in 4 months-since the week of 6/17/19. The ABC late-night program also drew its 2nd-largest weekly audience this season (1.976 million).

PROGRAM AVERAGES Total Viewers A18-49 (000)

ABC's "Kimmel" 1,976,000 443,000

CBS' "Colbert" 2,916,000 495,000

NBC's "Fallon" 1,819,000 527,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day National Program Ratings for the week of 10/21/19 and 10/14/19 or as dated.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with 4.5 billion views and 7.7 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge"; and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

Kimmel's guests have included United States President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, presidential candidate Donald Trump, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, George Clooney, Larry David, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, Kobe Bryant, Steve Carell, Hugh Jackman, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Foxx, Amy Poehler, Ben Affleck, Robert Downey Jr., Lionel Richie, Jake Gyllenhaal, Carrie Underwood and, unfortunately, Matt Damon. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has created special cast shows for blockbuster movies "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War," Marvel's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" and for critically acclaimed TV shows like "Lost."

Kimmel has also created one-of-a-kind concert experiences, taking over Hollywood Boulevard for artists such as One Direction, Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Depeche Mode and Justin Timberlake, as well as special outdoor and lobby performances by Lady Gaga, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Prince, Linkin Park, Drake, Tony Bennett, Pitbull, Britney Spears, Kings of Leon, Lady Antebellum, Usher, Lenny Kravitz, Brad Paisley, No Doubt, Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MUSE, Empire of the Sun, The Killers and Elton John.

Annually, the late-night show celebrates the Oscars® with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!: After the Oscars" and the NBA FINALS with ABC presents "Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Game Night." These special-edition episodes air in prime time every night of the NBA Finals.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" broadcasts from Disney's El Capitan Theatre, located on Hollywood Boulevard in the heart of the Walk of Fame. This location gives the show unique character that Kimmel showcases regularly by interacting with the local superheroes parading along the boulevard and challenging tourists outside to participate in live comedy bits.





