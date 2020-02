RATINGS: FOX, THE MASKED SINGER Continue Demo Reign on Wednesday

FOX (5.110 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) held off the demo competition on Wednesday with fresh installments of "The Masked Singer" (6.628 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) and "LEGO Masters" (3.591 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.2, #3).

NBC (7.780 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2) was the most-watched broadcaster with originals from "Chicago Med" (8.132 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T4), "Chicago Fire" (8.235 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T4) and "Chicago PD" (6.974 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #6).

Next up was CBS (5.771 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2) with the two-hour launch of "Survivor: Winners at War" (6.684 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) plus a new "Criminal Minds" (3.945 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.951 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up originals from "The Goldbergs" (3.881 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #8), "Schooled" (2.895 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #9), "Modern Family" (3.720 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #7), "Single Parents" (2.473 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10) and "Stumptown" (2.369 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #12).

And finally, a new "Riverdale" (0.680 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13) and a rebroadcast of "Katy Keene" (0.314 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14) closed out the evening on The CW (0.497 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - Criminal Minds

+20.00% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. 1/29/20)

+12.50% - MODERN FAMILY (vs. 1/22/20)

0.00% - Chicago Fire

0.00% - Chicago Med

0.00% - Schooled (vs. 1/29/20)

0.00% - Stumptown

0.00% - Riverdale

-9.09% - Chicago PD

-10.00% - The Masked Singer

-11.11% - THE GOLDBERGS (vs. 1/29/20)

-25.00% - LEGO Masters

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+80.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back)

+50.00% - MODERN FAMILY (vs. MODERN FAMILY (Repeat))

+36.84% - Survivor: Winners at War (vs. The World's Best/Celebrity Big Brother)

0.00% - Single Parents

0.00% - Riverdale (vs. Riverdale (Repeat))

-8.33% - Chicago Fire

-9.09% - Chicago PD

-12.50% - Schooled

-15.38% - Chicago Med

-20.00% - Stumptown (vs. Match Game)

-27.27% - The Goldbergs

-33.33% - CRIMINAL MINDS (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

-50.00% - LEGO MASTERS (vs. The Masked Singer)





