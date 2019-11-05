RATINGS: FOX, NBC Share Demo Crown on Monday

NBC (6.335 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and FOX (4.590 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) shared the demo crown on Monday as the latter offered up new episodes of "9-1-1" (5.988 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.192 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

The Peacock then served up fresh installments of "The Voice" (7.825 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and "Bluff City Law" (3.356 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

Next up was ABC (6.540 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) and its mainstays "Dancing with the Stars" (6.854 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and "The Good Doctor" (5.911 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.538 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) had originals from "The Neighborhood" (5.953 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.646 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "All Rise" (5.101 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and "Bull" (5.713 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.754 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) opted for repeats of "All American" (0.774 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.733 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) to round out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - 9-1-1

0.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - Prodigal Son

-10.00% - THE GOOD DOCTOR (vs. 10/21/19)

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-14.29% - Bull

-14.29% - All Rise

-16.67% - Bluff City Law

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+30.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

-9.09% - Dancing with the Stars

-10.00% - The Neighborhood

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-23.53% - The Voice

-25.00% - Bull

-25.00% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-30.77% - The Good Doctor

-41.67% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-61.54% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)





