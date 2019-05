RATINGS: FOX Finales Claim Demo Crown on Wednesday

FOX (3.778 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) pulled back in front among adults 18-49 on Wednesday thanks to the season finales of "Empire" (4.094 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "Star" (3.462 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4).

NBC (7.265 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) then was a close second with originals from "Chicago Med" (7.746 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4), "Chicago Fire" (7.713 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4) and "Chicago PD" (6.336 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T8).

Sharing the silver was CBS (5.283 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) with fresh installments of "Survivor: Edge of Extinction" (7.228 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1), "The Amazing Race 31" (4.504 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #10) and "SEAL Team" (4.118 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #12).

Next up was ABC (3.419 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) and the season finales of "The Goldbergs" (4.699 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3), "Schooled" (3.921 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T8), "Modern Family" (4.365 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4) and "Single Parents" (2.630 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #11) plus a new "Whiskey Cavalier" (2.451 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #13).

And finally, The CW (0.758 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the night with new episodes of "Riverdale" (0.811 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14) and "Jane the Virgin" (0.705 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Riverdale

+50.00% - Jane the Virgin

+12.50% - Schooled

+11.11% - Star

+10.00% - The Goldbergs

+9.09% - Empire

0.00% - Survivor: Edge of Extinction

0.00% - CHICAGO MED (vs. 4/24/19)

0.00% - Modern Family

0.00% - Single Parents

-9.09% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. 4/24/19)

-10.00% - CHICAGO PD (vs. 4/24/19)

-11.11% - THE AMAZING RACE 31

-14.29% - SEAL Team

-20.00% - Whiskey Cavalier

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+42.86% - CHICAGO MED (vs. The Blacklist)

+28.57% - Schooled (vs. Alex, Inc.)

0.00% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. The Originals)

-6.67% - Survivor: Edge of Extinction

-8.33% - The Goldbergs

-9.09% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

-11.11% - THE AMAZING RACE 31 (vs. SEAL Team)

-14.29% - SEAL TEAM (vs. Code Black)

-16.67% - Star

-20.00% - WHISKEY CAVALIER (vs. Designated Survivor)

-23.08% - Modern Family

-25.00% - Chicago PD

-25.00% - Riverdale

-25.00% - Empire

-36.36% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. American Housewife)





