RATINGS: CMA FEST Helps Keep ABC in Front on Sunday

ABC (4.598 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) held onto the top spot on Sunday thanks to a repeat of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.324 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and the "CMA Fest 2019" (4.689 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2).

CBS (4.114 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) then took home the silver with its mix of "60 Minutes" (6.297 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "Big Brother 21" (4.308 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1), "Instinct" (3.141 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "The Good Fight" (2.710 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Next up was NBC (2.299 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) and its repeat lineup of "Hollywood Game Night" (1.547 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), "America's Got Talent" (2.944 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4) and "Bring the Funny" (1.760 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.924 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up second runs of "Last Man Standing" (0.802 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), another "Last Man Standing" (0.976 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), "The Simpsons" (0.976 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8), "Bob's Burgers" (0.903 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "Family Guy" (1.161 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) plus a new "What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage" (0.725 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.471 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with encores of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.672 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Pandora" (0.271 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #17).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+10.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - Instinct

0.00% - What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-11.11% - CMA Fest 2019 (vs. 8/8/18)

-25.00% - Instinct (vs. Bull (Repeat))

-26.67% - BIG BROTHER 21

-50.00% - WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE (vs. 2018 iHeartCountry Festival)





Related Articles View More TV Stories