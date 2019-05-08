RATINGS: CBS Tops Viewers, Shares Demo Crown with NBC on Tuesday

CBS (8.969 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T1) was the top draw on Tuesday with its trio of "NCIS" (11.466 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "FBI" (8.684 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.757 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

NBC (5.039 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T1) then shared in the demo honors with its mix of "The Village" (3.897 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8), "The Voice" (6.084 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and "New Amsterdam" (5.137 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3).

Next up was FOX (2.267 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with fresh installments from "MasterChef Junior" (2.837 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "Mental Samurai" (1.698 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.933 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up its lineup of "American Housewife" (3.964 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3), "The Kids Are Alright" (3.036 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8), "Bless This Mess" (3.159 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8), a repeat "Bless This Mess" (2.199 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13) and "1969" (2.621 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13).

And finally, The CW (1.152 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) closed out the night with new episodes of "The Flash" (1.482 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "The 100" (0.822 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #15).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - FBI

0.00% - New Amsterdam

0.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

0.00% - MasterChef Junior

0.00% - The Flash

0.00% - 1969

0.00% - The 100

-9.09% - NCIS

-11.11% - American Housewife

-14.29% - The Village

-14.29% - Bless This Mess

-14.29% - The Kids Are Alright

-16.67% - Mental Samurai

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+28.57% - THE VOICE (vs. Rise)

0.00% - MENTAL SAMURAI (vs. New Girl)

-12.50% - NCIS: New Orleans

-12.50% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (vs. Lethal Weapon)

-20.00% - NEW AMSTERDAM (vs. Chicago Med)

-20.00% - 1969 (vs. For the People)

-25.00% - The 100

-28.57% - The Flash

-37.50% - NCIS

-38.46% - FBI (vs. Bull)

-50.00% - THE VILLAGE (vs. The Voice)

-50.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. Black-ish)

-60.00% - THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (vs. The Middle)

-69.23% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Roseanne)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.7/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.8/8; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.7/5.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.1/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.2/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.3/5. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories