RATINGS: America's No. 1 Program For The Week Across Broadcast And Cable Is WORLD NEWS TONIGHT

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" was the most-watched program in America on all of broadcast and cable television for the week of April 27, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" aired the top 4 programs in Total Viewers with its Tuesday (11.228 million - No. 1), Wednesday (10.908 million - No. 2), Monday (10.641 million - No. 3) and Thursday (10.640 million - No. 4) airings, respectively. "World News Tonight" places three programs in the top 10 on ALL AMERICAN television among Adults 25-54 and two programs in the top 10 in Adults 18-49 for the week. All week "World News Tonight" dedicated newscasts to coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the first time in 24 years, "World News Tonight" is America's No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 season to date-since the 1995-1996 season.

"World News Tonight" stood as the No. 1 newscast in America for the 5th week in a row in Total Viewers (10.540 million), Adults 25-54 (2.137 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.471 million) for the week. "World News Tonight" has won all 32 weeks of the season and the last 75 weeks overall. "World News Tonight" led "NBC Nightly News" (9.512 million, 2.084 million and 1.422 million, respectively) by 1.028 million Total Viewers, by 53,000 Adults 25-54 and by 49,000 Adults 18-49. "World News Tonight" widened its lead over "NBC Nightly News" year to year in Total Viewers by 26% (1.028 million vs. 813,000).

"World News Tonight" posted double-digit gains year to year in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+2.117 million/+25% - 10.540 million vs. 8.423 million), Adults 25-54 (+497,000/+30% - 2.137 million vs. 1.640 million) and Adults 18-49 (+370,000/+34% - 1.471 million vs. 1.101 million), for the 8th straight week.

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (9.608 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year, based on Most Current Data. In fact, "World News Tonight" is more than doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (8.560 million) from last season (+106% - 1.048 million vs. 508,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" is beating "CBS Evening News" (6.060 million) by 3.548 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is improving in Total Viewers (+719,000/+8% - 9.608 million vs. 8.889 million) Adults 25-54 (+122,000/+7% - 1.954 million vs. 1.832 million) and Adults 18-49 (+102,000/+8% - 1.332 million vs. 1.230 million) compared to the same point last season. In fact, "World News Tonight" is seeing its most-watched season in 16 years and strongest key Adult performances in 4 years-since the 2003-04 and the 2015-16 seasons, respectively.

Also, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by its largest news demo margin (+64,000 - 1.954 million vs. 1.890 million) in 24 years and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 12 years-since the 1995-1996 and the 2007-2008 seasons, respectively. "World News Tonight" is also leading NBC in Adults 18-49 (+8,000 - 1.332 million vs. 1.324 million) for the first time in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (10.540 million, 2.137 million and 1.471 million, respectively) beat "CBS Evening News" (6.552 million, 1.144 million and 797,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+3.988 million), Adults 25-54 (+993,000) and Adults 18-49 (+674,000).

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of April 27, 2020):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 10,540,000 1.8/ 9; 2,137,000 1.1/8; 1,471,000 6.7/15 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 9,512,000 1.7/ 9; 2,084,000 1.1/8; 1,422,000 5.9/13 CBS EVENING NEWS 6,552,000 0.9/ 5; 1,144,000 0.6/4; 797,000 4.2/ 9

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/27/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/20/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/29/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-5/3/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-5/5/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts. Broadcast and Cable ranker for w/o 4/27/20 based on Total Day.





