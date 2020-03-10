RATINGS: ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Grows to 5-Week Highs

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (M-F, 11:35 p.m.)

During the week of March 2, 2020, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" grew over the prior week by 3% in Total Viewers (1.778 million vs. 1.733 million) and by 6% among Adults 18-49 (416,000 vs. 391,000) to hit 5-week highs-since the week of 1/27/20.

Despite airing a repeat telecast on Friday, ABC's "Kimmel" outdelivered all originals of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" by 9% among Adults 18-49 (416,000 vs. 382,000) to rank as the week's No. 2 late-night talk show. In addition, "Kimmel" beat "Colbert" by its largest margin among Adults 18-49 in 8 weeks-since the week of 1/6/20.

ABC's "Kimmel" was the No. 1 late-night talk on Monday with Adults 18-49 (503,000), topping NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" by 2% (491,000) and CBS' "Colbert" by 20% (419,000).

PROGRAM AVERAGES Total Viewers A18-49 (000)

ABC's "Kimmel" 1,778,000 416,000

CBS' "Colbert" 2,661,000 382,000

NBC's "Fallon" 1,889,000 471,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day National Program Ratings for the week of 3/2/20 and 2/24/20 or as dated.





