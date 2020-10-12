RATINGS: ABC Tops Sports Showdown

ABC led a sports-heavy Saturday.

Here are the highlights of the six ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks 10/10/20:

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

ABC (4.054 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) led a sports heavy Saturday with its weekly presentation of "Saturday Night Football" (4.054 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1).

NBC (3.059 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) was the silver draw with its coverage of "College Football: Florida State at Notre Dame" (3.059 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2).

Next up was CBS (2.386 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #3) with repeats of "FBI: Most Wanted" (2.191 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4) and "48 Hours" (2.533 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) plus a new "48 Hours" (2.435 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4).

And finally, FOX (0.716 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) rounded out the night with "PBA Bowling" (0.716 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.2, #6).

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

The Oct. 10 telecast of "Saturday Night Live," with host Bill Burr and musical guest Jack White, has averaged a 4.7 rating in "live plus same day" household results from 44 local markets metered by Nielsen Media Research and a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

Both figures top 16 of the 17 originals measured last season under Nielsen's current metered-market methodology (effective beginning Oct. 5, 2019), trailing over that span only the historic Dec. 21, 2019 telecast hosted by Eddie Murphy with musical guest Lizzo (6.7 in metered-market households, 3.4 in 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters, comparisons exclude the Sept. 28, 2019 "SNL" season premiere, which was not rated under current methodology). Last night's telecast also trails the week-ago high-rated 46th season premiere (5.6 in household, 2.9 in 18-49).

Versus "SNL's" 2019-20 averages since Oct. 5, last night's edition is up +12% in metered-market households (4.7 vs. 4.2) and up +22% in 18-49 in the local people meters (2.2 vs. 1.8).

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks last night, "SNL" is easily the #1 show of the night in both metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters, topping the #2 program, ABC's Miami-Clemson COLLEGE FOOTBALL by +62% in households (4.7 vs. 2.9) and +38% in 18-49 (2.2 vs. 1.6).

Here are the highlights of the six ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (10/12/19):

FOX (5.309 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) pulled into the top spot on Saturday with its primetime coverage of the "ALCS, Game 1" (5.309 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1).

ABC (3.557 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) then had to settle for second with its weekly "Saturday Night College Football" (3.557 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2).

Next up was NBC (3.043 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its special "College Football: USC at Notre Dame" (3.043 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

And finally, repeats of "NCIS" (3.248 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) and "All Rise" (2.514 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #6) led into a new "48 Hours" (3.320 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) on CBS (3.027 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) to round out the night.

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· The Oct. 12 edition of "Saturday Night Live," hosted by David Harbour and featuring musical guest Camila Cabello, has averaged a 3.8 rating in "live plus same day" household results from 44 local markets metered by Nielsen Media Research and a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

· Note that current metered-market results are not compatible with data issued before Oct. 5 due to changes in Nielsen methodology.

· Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks Saturday night, "SNL" is the #2 show of the night in metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters, behind only Fox's Yankees-Astros American League Championship Series baseball.

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles