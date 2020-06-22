RATINGS: ABC Tops Both Viewers, Demos on Sunday

ABC (3.999 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) was the network to beat on Sunday with its mix of "Celebrity Family Feud" (3.474 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3), "John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day" (3.302 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4), "The Room Where It Happened: ABC News Exclusive Interview with John Bolton" (6.144 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) and "Match Game" (3.075 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

CBS (3.751 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) took home the silver with its lineup of "60 Minutes" (6.975 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2), "United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes" (2.811 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (2.405 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

Next up was NBC (1.811 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) with a new "Hollywood Game Night" (1.697 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7) alongside repeats of "The Titan Games" (1.445 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7) and "America's Got Talent" (2.051 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.751 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) offered up repeats of "Last Man Standing" (0.919 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Duncanville" (0.534 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16), "The Simpsons" (0.788 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Bless the Harts" (0.656 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Bob's Burgers" (0.725 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Family Guy" (0.886 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7).

And finally, encores of "DC's Stargirl" (0.375 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) and "Supergirl" (0.301 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) rounded out the night on The CW (0.338 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Hollywood Game Night

-14.29% - 60 Minutes

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (vs. HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (Repeat))

-12.50% - THE ROOM Where It Happened: ABC News Exclusive Interview with John Bolton (vs. Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda)

-50.00% - John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day (vs. Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda)

-50.00% - United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes (vs. 60 Minutes/The Good Fight)

