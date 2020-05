RATINGS: ABC Stays on Top with WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE? on Thursday

ABC (4.584 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) held onto the top spot on Thursday with its trio of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (6.065 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1), "Holey Moley" (4.029 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.657 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

CBS (4.210 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) was the silver draw with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (5.258 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), a new "Man with a Plan" (5.005 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "Mom" (4.643 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), a new "Broke" (4.467 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "SWAT" (2.944 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Next up was NBC (2.122 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with fresh installments of "Council of Dads" (2.744 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Blindspot" (1.820 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) plus a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1.802 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.355 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) served up originals of "Celebrity Watch Party" (1.582 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "Labor of Love" (1.129 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

And finally, The CW (0.496 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with "Burden of Truth" (0.545 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "In the Dark" (0.448 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Labor of Love

+20.00% - Broke

+12.50% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

0.00% - Holey Moley

0.00% - To Tell the Truth

0.00% - Man with a Plan

0.00% - COUNCIL OF DADS (vs. 5/14/20)

0.00% - Blindspot (vs. 5/14/20)

0.00% - Celebrity Watch Party

0.00% - Burden of Truth

0.00% - In the Dark

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - COUNCIL OF DADS (vs. AP Bio/AP Bio)

-14.29% - Broke (vs. Life in Pieces)

-14.29% - Blindspot (vs. Abby's/Abby's)

-25.00% - LABOR OF LOVE (vs. Paradise Hotel)

-25.00% - MAN WITH A PLAN (vs. YOUNG SHELDON (Repeat))

-25.00% - CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY (vs. Paradise Hotel)

-50.00% - Burden of Truth (vs. iZombie)

-50.00% - In the Dark

-58.14% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (vs. Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night/NBA Countdown)

-79.49% - HOLEY MOLEY (vs. NBA Finals, Game 1)

-82.05% - TO TELL THE TRUTH (vs. NBA Finals, Game 1)

