Jun. 17, 2019  
RATINGS: ABC Is Sunday's Number One Entertainment Network for the Second Straight Week

ABC Sunday Prime Time (7:00-11:00 p.m. - 3.6 million and 0.6/3 in AD18-49): Opposite Fox's coverage of the U.S. Open, ABC earned 2nd place on Sunday and ranked as the night's No. 1 entertainment network for the 2nd week in a row among Adults 18-49 (0.6/3).

ABC's "President Trump: 30 Hours - A Special Edition of 20/20" at 8:00 p.m. (0.6/3), "The $100,000 Pyramid" at 9:00 p.m. (0.6/3) and "To Tell the Truth" at 10:00 p.m. (0.6/3) all tied as the night's No. 1 non-sports program in Adults 18-49.

From 8:00-9:00 p.m., "President Trump: 30 Hours" dominated the second hour of CBS' "60 Minutes" head-to-head by 50% with Adults 18-49 (0.6/3 vs. 0.4/2) and by 50% among Adults 25-54 (0.9/4 vs. 0.6/3).

In fact, the ABC NEWS SPECIAL was the night's No. 1 news program in the two key Adult demos, topping both hours of "60 Minutes." This special edition of "20/20" presented an exclusive, wide-ranging interview over the course of two days with President Donald Trump, offering an unprecedented behind-the-scenes lens into the life of the 45th president of the United States.

