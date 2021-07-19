RATINGS: ABC Dominates as Monday's Number 1 Entertainment Network

With "The Bachelorette" and "The Celebrity Dating Game," ABC stood as Monday's No. 1 entertainment network in both Total Viewers (3.9 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.9/7) in the Live+3 Day numbers. In fact, ABC ranked as the night's No. 1 entertainment network for the 2nd time in 3 weeks in both Nielsen measures. ABC dominated all original lineups on Fox by 50% (0.6/4) and on NBC by 80% (0.5/3) with Adults 18-49.

"The Bachelorette" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 4.5 million and 1.1/8 in AD18-49):

"The Bachelorette" grew for the 2nd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+2% - 4.5 million vs. 4.4 million) to score its most-watched telecast since its season premiere - since 6/7/21.

ABC's "The Bachelorette" was Monday's No. 1 entertainment program, leading its nearest competition on the night by 21% in Total Viewers (4.5 million vs. 3.7 million for NBC's "American Ninja Warrior") and by 22% among Adults 18-49 (1.1/8 vs. 0.9/6 for Fox's "Hell's Kitchen").

"The Celebrity Dating Game" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 2.7 million and 0.5/4 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Celebrity Dating Game" stood as the No. 1 entertainment series in Monday's 10 p.m. hour in both Total Viewers (2.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.5/4).

"The Celebrity Dating Game" built over its most-recent original telecast two weeks earlier by 4% in Total Viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.6 million) and held even in Adults 18-49 (0.5/4).

Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin