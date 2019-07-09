RATINGS: ABC Continues Win Streak with THE BACHELORETTE on Monday

ABC (4.955 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was the top draw for the fifth consecutive Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Bachelorette" (5.985 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "Grand Hotel" (2.893 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

NBC (4.246 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then took home the silver with fresh installments of "American Ninja Warrior" (4.475 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (3.787 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

Next up was FOX (2.245 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its duo of "Beat Shazam" (2.338 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) and "So You Think You Can Dance" (2.153 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.688 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up its mix of "The Neighborhood" (3.603 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), another "The Neighborhood" (3.298 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), a new "The Code" (3.787 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Bull" (3.827 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, The CW (1.053 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening with "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.179 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.945 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.907 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Dateline NBC

+12.50% - American Ninja Warrior

0.00% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. 6/24/19)

0.00% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (vs. 6/24/19)

0.00% - The Code

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-16.67% - Grand Hotel

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

+15.38% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - Dateline NBC

0.00% - THE CODE (vs. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Repeat))

-10.00% - American Ninja Warrior

-14.29% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. So You Think You Can Dance)

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-37.50% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. The Proposal)





Related Articles View More TV Stories