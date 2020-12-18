RATINGS: ABC Claims Week's Top 2 Entertainment Shows with GREY'S ANATOMY & THE BACHELORETTE

Excluding sports during the week of Dec. 7, 2020, ABC stood as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 in the Live+3 Day ratings (0.9/5), tying FOX (0.9/5), while beating CBS by 29% (0.7/4) and NBC by 50% (0.6/3). In fact, ABC ranked or tied as the No. 1 entertainment network for the 4th time in 5 weeks with Adults 18-49.

ABC improved over the comparable week last year (w/o 12/9/19) by more than 20% in Total Viewers (+22% - 4.5 million vs. 3.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (+29% - 0.9/5 vs. 0.7/4).

ABC claimed the week's Top 2 highest-rated entertainment series in Adults 18-49, with "Grey's Anatomy" (1.8/10) - No. 1 and "The Bachelorette" (1.6/9) - No. 2. In fact, "The Bachelorette" outdelivered Fox's "The Masked Singer" (+23% - 1.6/9 vs. 1.3/8) for the first time ever to rank as the week's No. 1 unscripted series among Adults 18-49.

With "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Bachelorette," ABC had 5 of the week's Top 10 highest-rated entertainment programs in Adults 18-49, marking the most for any network (CBS - 4, FOX - 4, NBC - 0): "Grey's Anatomy" (1.8/10) - No. 1, "The Bachelorette" (1.6/9) - No. 2, "Station 19" (1.2/7) - No. 5, "Big Sky" (1.1/7) - No. 6 and "A Million Little Things" (1.0/6) - No. 7 (tie).

ABC delivered the week's No. 1 drama and No. 1 entertainment series with "Grey's Anatomy" (1.8/10), the No. 1 unscripted series with "The Bachelorette" (1.6/9) and the No. 1 new series with "Big Sky" (1.1/7) among Adults 18-49.

ABC's "Grey Anatomy" was the No. 1 gainer in TV playback for the 2nd week in a row with Adults 18-49 (+0.6 rating points), while "Big Sky" (+0.5 rating points) and "A Million Little Things" (+0.5 rating points) tied as the No. 2 playback gainer of the week.

ABC's "Big Sky" was the week's No. 1 playback gainer among Total Viewers (+3.23 million) for the first time this season.