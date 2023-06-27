RALLY ROAD RACERS Is Coming to Vudu

In celebration, Fandango debuted an exclusive clip from the film.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

RALLY ROAD RACERS Is Coming to Vudu

Race over to Vudu to be the first to watch “Rally Road Racers” at home, with the Vudu Exclusive film arriving on the site TODAY for $12.99. Also available for adventure fans is the “Rally Road Racers” and Other Adventures bundle, including, “Rally Road Racers,” “Around the World in 80 Days” and “The Last Warrior” for only $14.99. 

In celebration, Fandango debuted an exclusive clip from the film, where Zhi must put himself in the proper mindset for the extremely challenging test of his driving skills, so he watches a video of what might happen.

Set to the uniquely memorable "Take On Me" (by Norwegian pop band a-ha), the clip pays tribute to the song's famous video by following Zhi into a black and white world of racing through the treacherous course.

About Vudu

Vudu is the leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango, offering more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases and thousands of titles for free.

Serving millions of entertainment fans, Vudu has created compelling video entertainment experiences, including the ability to create custom Lists from their movies & TV library, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more.

Consumers can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, Android and iOS device, game console, and Blu-ray player. Streaming or downloaded, Vudu delivers a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound.




