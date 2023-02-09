Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RACE TO SURVIVE ALASKA to Premiere on USA Network in April

The series premieres on Monday, April 3 at 11 p.m. ET/PT with a supersized episode following “WWE Monday Night RAW.”  

Feb. 09, 2023  

The rules are simple, but survival isn't with USA Network's new high-stakes outdoor competition series "Race to Survive Alaska," which premieres on Monday, April 3 at 11 p.m. ET/PT with a supersized episode following "WWE Monday Night RAW."

Set along the WILD and dangerous Alaskan coastline, adventure racers and survival experts must endure more than 100 miles of inhospitable terrain with nothing but what they can carry to claim a life-changing $500,000 prize.

Contestants must utilize a combination of endurance racing, primitive survival skills and bushcraft as they navigate the mostly unchartered wilderness with sprawling mountain ranges, ancient glaciers, threatening wildlife and suffocating rainforests. The stakes couldn't be higher for the teams as they race across unforgiving land in the ultimate test of person verses nature, where winning is the goal, but survival is the challenge.

Over the course of six weeks and six races, the eight teams of two will traverse through the harshest Alaskan landscapes, having to source their own food and water while charting their own path on previously unexplored terrain. The duos must survive off the unwelcoming land as they battle every element while being relentlessly pursued by their competition.

In each leg of the race, the last team to reach the finish line will be eliminated from the competition. Tested like never before, participants will endure physical pain while forging alliances and backstabbing their way to claim a spot in the finale and the chance to win the $500,000 if they can survive the hostile land ... and each other.

The eight elite teams participating include father-son duos, mentor-mentees, siblings, couples, and new and old friends that all share a competitive edge, grit, and determination.

"Race to Survive Alaska" is produced by Original Productions with Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett and Meredith Prunkard serving as executive producers. Bill Pruitt and Daniel Soiseth serve as executive producers and showrunners.



