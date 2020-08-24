Qwest TV Partners with Samsung to Enhance Music Offerings on Samsung TV Plus

Co-founded by music icon Quincy Jones.

Qwest TV's three new music-focused channels will be joining Samsung TV Plus which comes automatically installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs. Co-founded by music icon Quincy Jones, the premium music-related video service will appear as a featured channel on the Samsung Smart TV platform for several weeks to kick off the partnership.



Qwest TV's F.A.S.T channels--Qwest Jazz & Beyond (jazz, soul/funk, world), Qwest Classical (opera, dance, classical concerts from all over the world), and Qwest Mix (hip hop, electronic, indie rock, and more)--will give more music fans, access to some of the best, thoughtfully curated performances and documentaries from performers from around the world. Access and exploration are key parts of how Qwest TV's co-founders Jones and Réza Ackbaraly envisioned the service.



"This partnership with Samsung is meaningful to our mission," states Ackbaraly. "It increases the number of people who can tune into our channels and learn about our offerings. This growth will foster deeper engagement with and encourage enjoyment of classic gems and new, high-calibre music."



Samsung TV Plus gives viewers instant access to the top news, sports, entertainment, and more. It's 100% free and doesn't require any downloads, credit cards, subscriptions or additional devices- just an internet connection. With more than 300 channels, TV Plus is available in a total of seven countries in Europe, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, France, Italy and Spain. In these countries alone there are millions of active monthly users.



The partnership harmonizes with Qwest TV's mission to bring powerful music to people wherever they are and whatever their background and listening habits. "Jazz conditioned me to be an open thinker, and taught me how to improvise in nearly every area of my life," reflects Jones. "It has always been focused on freedom and pure imagination, through an absolutely beautiful and nonrigid, democratic perspective on music and the world. Qwest TV mirrors that, letting viewers discover all these gems for free."

