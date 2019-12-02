Quinta Brunson Will Star in HBO Max Pilot

Deadline reports that Quinta Brunson and Michelle Nader's new workplace comedy have found a home at HBO Max.

Nader will be the showrunner on the project. Brunson stars.

Brunson plays an ambitious millennial flying up the ladder at a media startup company, who is unexpectedly tasked with running the newly hired, PR crisis-averting diversity team made up of green Internet newbies.

Nader is best known for her work on "Two Broke Girls." Brunson is a Youtube and television star, most famous for her series "The Girl Who's Never Been on a Nice Date."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories