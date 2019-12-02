Quinta Brunson Will Star in HBO Max Pilot

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Quinta Brunson Will Star in HBO Max Pilot

Deadline reports that Quinta Brunson and Michelle Nader's new workplace comedy have found a home at HBO Max.

Nader will be the showrunner on the project. Brunson stars.

Brunson plays an ambitious millennial flying up the ladder at a media startup company, who is unexpectedly tasked with running the newly hired, PR crisis-averting diversity team made up of green Internet newbies.

Nader is best known for her work on "Two Broke Girls." Brunson is a Youtube and television star, most famous for her series "The Girl Who's Never Been on a Nice Date."

Read the original story on Deadline.



