Quibi Announces Documentary Series SEX NEXT DOOR

Today, Quibi announced it has greenlit SEX NEXT DOOR, a new docu-series exploring the lives of four sex workers in Seattle.

The series is an intimate, introspective look at the personal and professional lives of young people working in the sex industry. It explores the stigma and pressures that sex workers face by examining their relationships with family, clients, partners, and themselves.

SEX NEXT DOOR is directed by Anthony B. Sacco, a two-time DGA award-winning and Emmy-nominated director and cinematographer, and Executive Produced by Sacco and Josh Shader for Wall Fly.

Wall Fly is represented by Brian Speiser at APA and Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson, LLP.





Related Articles View More TV Stories