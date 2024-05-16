Jackie Beat's DR. JACKIE Season 2 Guests Include Jinkx Monsoon, Neil Patrick Harris & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



She’s back!

Everyone’s favorite unqualified, self-centered show biz shrink is all dolled-up and ready to nod her head while she pretends to be listening! That’s right, the much-anticipated Season 2 of the hilarious hit show “Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist” is finally here… So let the healing begin! Dr. Jackie’s hair may be fake, but her patients’ problems are real… (Okay, so maybe they’re not real, but they’re real funny!)

The 6-part series will premiere on OUTtv May 16 with new episodes airing each week through June 20. Episode 1 will be free on OUTtv on The Roku Channel and on The Apple TV Channel in the US/Canada.

Remember, she’s not a real doctor… She just plays one on TV! So join drop-dead gorgeous, larger-than-life, world-famous drag superstar JACKIE BEAT as she uses every trick up her sequined sleeve to help her funny, famous and fabulous “friends” navigate the ROCKY ROAD of mental health. And the annoyingly thin and pretty Sherry Vine is also back as Dr. Jackie’s adorable, but confused receptionist. Can you believe she wasn’t fired!?

“It’s such a great feeling to not only entertain people, but be able to help them, too. It’s a real win-win. I’m very proud of the fact that I am able to make mental health just a little more glamorous and fun! And if anyone wants to cancel me for “mocking” psychotherapy, please do it! I haven’t been on THAT reality television show so I need all the publicity I can get!” - Jackie Beat

Season 2 of “Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist” is jam-packed with amazing special guests. Film & TV Stars Rose Abdoo (Hacks), Nancy Allen (Carrie), Amanda Bearse (Married… With Children), Bridget Everett & Murray Hill (Somebody Somewhere), Dierdre Friel (Physical), Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka (Drag Me To Dinner) Jane Lynch (Glee), Oscar Montoya (Minx), Parker Posey (White Lotus 3), Cecily Strong (SNL) and Michelle Visage.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Darlings: Bianca Del Rio, Lady Bunny, Manila Luzon, Trixie Mattel, Varla Jean Merman, Ginger Minj, Jinkx Monsoon, Peppermint, Alaska Thunderf*ck, Nina West & Willam!

Comedy Cut-ups: Muffy Bolding, Julie Brown, Jazzy Byner, Stephanie Courtney, Drew Droege, Nadya Ginsburg, Tom Lenk, Teddy Margas & Travis Walck!

LGBTQ Icons: Calpernia Addams, Justin Vivian Bond & Mario Diaz! Plus Music Legends and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Debbie Harry of Blondie and Jane Weidlin of The Go-Go’s!

“Can someone please explain why I needed therapy after my Dr. Jackie therapy?” - Trixie Mattel

“How was my experience working with Jackie? Let’s just put it this way, Carrie is no longer the scariest project I’ve been in!“ - Nancy Allen

“Jackie is the smartest, funniest and most professional person I have ever had the honor of working with! And she didn’t force me to say this and there’s absolutely no need to send help…” - Peppermint

“After watching Season 1, both my manager and my agent strongly agreed that I needed Dr. Jackie! Hey, wait a minute..." - Parker Posey

“I really enjoyed chewing the scenery with Jackie… And that was the only thing we were chewing because there was no budget for craft services!“ - Sherry Vine

“After several sessions with Dr. Jackie, I’ve had a few breakthroughs… Not to mention multiple breakdowns, a couple of breakouts and one very tumultuous breakup!” - Alaska Thunderfu*k

“Congratulations on season two, Jackie! Sending all my love… AND a cease & desist!” - Amanda Bearse

“Lose my number, bitch!” - Bianca Del Rio

“Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist” - Written & Created by Jackie Beat, Directed & Edited by Kain O’Keeffe, Produced by Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) for OUTtv. The show will be available exclusively on OUTtv.com and on the OUTtv Apple TV Channel in the US and Canada, OUTtvGo.com and the OUTtv Amazon Prime Channel in Canada and FROOT.tv in the UK and Ireland (same day).

