Covers of Songs From Billie Eilish & More Featured in Season 3: Part 1 of BRIDGERTON Available Now

As the Bridgerton franchise returns for its highly anticipated third season (Part 1: May 16, Part 2: June 13, 2024), prepare to be swept away once again by its unique musical touch.

Season 3 will captivate viewers worldwide with a fresh blend of orchestral pop covers and original compositions infusing a modern twist into the Regency-era romance. Broken into two parts and officially released by Capitol Records, the new covers from Season 3: Part 1 are available now.

In Season 3: Part 1, acclaimed composer Kris Bowers orchestrates a stunning original score, accompanied by a lineup of contemporary pop songs transformed into elegant instrumental covers. From Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” BTS’s “Dynamite” and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” reimagined by Vitamin String Quartet to Nick Jonas’s “Jealous” covered by Shimmer and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s “Snow On The Beach” covered by Atwood Quartet, the soundtrack promises to charm.

With both seasons 1 and 2 included on Netflix’s Most Popular of all time list, Bridgerton’s iconic soundtracks are beloved for their ability to bridge the gap between classical and contemporary music. The cover soundtracks for season 1 and 2 debuted at #1 on the Billboard classical charts and within a month of the release of season 1, Vitamin String Quartet had a 350% increase in the number of people streaming their work when it was featured in season 2 - a testament to the series’ enduring musical influence.

“I start to try to think of songs from the past that could maybe work for this and then also current hits that could possibly make sense," Music Supervisor Justin Kamps told Tudum.com about how he started the process.

“Then it's really down to the script and then the themes. And sometimes initially it's about what matches the choreography and then later it's about what matches the scene and the emotion,” Justin added. “We have a lot of covers that aren't necessarily part of ball sequences this year and it's because we found some cute places to insert something that can play as a fun cover that doesn't necessarily have to be attached to a dance sequence. And I think that's been really fun this season. I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 SONG LIST

● “Funeral March in C Minor” by Soo Woo Kang

● “String Quartet in F Major op 18 no 1 - IV Allegro” by BMGPM

● “String Quartet No. 1 3rd Movement” by BMGPM

● “Elegant Country House” by APM

● “Sonata in G Major, L. 103” by APM

● “String Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K.428 - Haydn - Quartet No. 3-, Op. 10-3- IV. Allegro Vivace” By BMGPM

● Cover of GAYLE’s “Abcdefu” by Vitula

● “String Quartet in G Major op 18 no 2 III Scherzo” by BMGPM

● “String Quartet in B Flat Major Hunt - Presto” by Extreme

● “Etude for String Quartet 1” by APM

● “String Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2 The Joke - IV. Presto” by BMGPM

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 EPISODE 2 SONG LIST

● “String Quartet in B flat Major op 130 - VII Finale” by BMGPM

● “Concerto for Violin, Orch in E-Major, Allegro Assai” by APM

● “String Quartet No 8 K168 IV Allegro” by WCPM

● “String Quartet in G Major” by De Wolfe Music

● Cover of BTS’ “Dynamite” by Vitamin String Quartet

● “String Quartet No. 23 in F-Major K. 590” by APM

● “String Quartet in B-Flat Major, K. Anh.IV, No. 210 - Milanese Quartet No. 2 - I. Allegro di molto” by BMGPM

● Cover of Nick Jonas’ “Jealous” by Shimmer

● “Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 'Appassionata': II. Andante con moto” by BMGPM

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 EPISODE 3 SONG LIST

● Cover of Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” by Vitamin String Quartet

● “String Quartet #13 Allegro Mod” by APM

● “String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, 1st Mov. Allegro Moderato” by APM

● “Evening Stars” by APM

● Cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” by Vitamin String Quartet

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 EPISODE 4 SONG LIST

● “Sequence (Three)” by Peter Gregson

● “String Quartet in F Major op 3 no 5 Serenade” by APM

● “String Quartet in D Maj. The Lark - Menuetto-Allegretto” by APM

● “String Quartet D-Maj.op.76/5 (#5)” by APM

● Cover of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s “Snow On The Beach” by Atwood Quartet

● Cover of Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything - Stripped Down” by Archer Marsh

