Queer Music Doc ARMY OF LOVERS IN THE HOLY LAND in Virtual Cinema Sept. 11

The film is about the queer Swedish disco-pop group.

Chapter Two Films is proud to present ARMY OF LOVERS IN THE HOLY LAND, Asaf Galay's new award-winning documentary about the Jewish roots of the Swedish queer disco-pop band Army of Lovers and its charismatic singer Jean-Pierre Barda's extraordinary journey to make aliyah - examining the notions of home, identity and family along the way. The film will have its NYC premiere in Virtual Cinema hosted by Scandinavia House from Friday, September 11. Director Asaf Galay and subject Jean-Pierre Barda will participate in a virtual Q&A on Sunday, September 20 at 3pm EST.

Thirty years after the hit Swedish queer disco-pop band Army of Lovers launched into international stardom, its frontman, Jean-Pierre Barda, embarks on a new chapter when he uproots his existence to move from Sweden to Israel. In this new documentary, director Asaf Galay joins Barda alongside his journey at the age of 50, while Army of Lovers (a blend of ABBA, the B-52s and performance art) continues to rock pride celebrations and underground club parties with its mix of high camp, daring music videos and a motto of "More is more, less is a bore."



Exploring why Barda's Jewish identity has pulled him towards a change - even while co-members Alexander Bard and Dominika Peczynski remain his true family, after a lifetime spent in Sweden - the documentary follows the salt-and-pepper-haired charmer as he gives up his luxurious apartment and fashionable clothes to settle into rollerblading through the streets of Tel Aviv, meeting passionate Israeli men, and enjoying hummus in the backyard. But is that enough for a former Pop star?



In looking at the seeming paradox of Barda's identity - flamboyant, philosophical and religious all at once - the film explores what it means to never doubt oneself.

Watch the trailer for the film here.

