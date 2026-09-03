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Queen Latifah Looks Back on Making 'Set It Off' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The actress and rapper opened up about the film during a sit-down with host Jennifer Hudson.

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Queen Latifah revisited her time filming 'Set It Off' during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, sharing memories from the making of the crime drama with host Jennifer Hudson. The segment centered on Latifah's recollections of the project, giving the studio audience a look back at a film that remains closely tied to her career.

The conversation stayed focused on Latifah's experience working on 'Set It Off,' with the actress recounting details from the production in front of Hudson and the audience. Rather than touring through her broader body of work, the segment zeroed in on this one film, letting Latifah speak directly about what she remembers from that period.

The appearance gave viewers a specific, personal account of the film's making rather than a general retrospective, with Latifah's recollections forming the entirety of the segment. The exchange offered a candid moment between the two performers, framed around a single shared topic rather than a wide-ranging interview.

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