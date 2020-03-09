Quebec Cinema Announces the Winning Duo From the 2020 Cohort of LA FORGE QUEBEC CINEMA

Québec Cinéma is proud to announce the winning duo from the 2020 cohort of LA FORGE QUÉBEC CINÉMA presented by Netflix. An audience of Quebec-based producers and international guests watched as the six finalist duos delivered their pitches. The jury of Emmanuel Cuénod, executive and artistic director of the Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF), Brigitte Léveillé, head of dramatic content and feature films at Société Radio-Canada CBC and Kathrin Kohlstedde, head of programming at Filmfest Hamburg, awarded the $5,000 grant to MIRYAM CHARLES and VALÉRIE BAH for their project LE MARABOUT.

MIRYAM CHARLES and VALÉRIE BAH | project - LE MARABOUT

Miryam Charles is the director of Vole, vole tristesse (Best art and experimental film, RVQC 2016), Vers les colonies, Une forteresse, Trois Atlas (special jury mention/nouveaux alchimistes FNC 2018 and Best art and experimental film RVQC 2019) and Deuxième génération. Her films have been presented at numerous festivals in Quebec and abroad.

Valérie Bah is a writer and cinematographer whose signature appears on projects exploring queer and black identity. Insatiably curious, she cultivates her passion for film and exploratory art through programming work for festivals and artist-run centres.

The finalists for this inaugural edition of LA FORGE were:

JEAN-MARC E. ROY and PHILIPPE-DAVID GAGNÉ (AUX URNES)

PIERRE-MARC DROUIN and SIMON LAMARRE-LEDOUX (MARCEL EST MORT)

MARYSE LATENDRESSE and SANDRINE BRODEUR-DESROSIERS (NOÉMIE LA NUIT)

ÉDITH JORISH and ADA KRASCZYNSKI (PARAND)

LOÏC DARSES and PHILIPPE LEFEVBRE (TAQAWAN)

THE PROGRAM

From February 10 to 14, the six duos attended an immersive co-creation residency with the mentors and several additional professionals. The participants in LA FORGE QUÉBEC CINÉMA 2020 then attended a two-day workshop on March 2 and 3 to fine-tune their pitches before the Rendez-vous Pro at RVQC 2020, where the six projects were presented to some of the biggest players in Quebec's film industry.

THE MENTORS

The mentors in residence for La Forge were producers Stéphanie Morissette - La Maison de prod (Les Affamés), Sylvain Corbeil - Metafilms (Jeune Juliette) and Jeannette Garcia - Item 7 (Brooklyn). They worked with the 12 artists throughout the creative process, from the residency to the final pitch during the Rendez-vous Pro.

SPECIAL GUESTS

Several high-profile guests gave master classes and participated in personalized working sessions and networking activities during the Residency: Darby McDevitt (narrative director, Ubisoft Montréal) Nicolas Peufaillit (screenwriter), Emile Gaudreault (filmmaker), Eric K. Boulianne (screenwriter), Lorraine Sullivan (head of the UGC writers' campus at the Séries Mania festival), Domenico La Porta (Cineuropa and Wallimage Creative), Laurent K. Blais (screenwriter), Stéphane Cardin (director, public policy, Netflix Canada), Patrick Roy (president, Les Films Séville, president, Distribution Cinéma, Entertainment One and board chair, Québec Cinéma), Ségolène Roederer (executive director, Québec Cinéma) and Remy Khouzam (partner attorney, Lussier & Khouzam). This first edition of LA FORGE QUÉBEC CINÉMA presented by Neflix was directed by Pierre-Mathieu Fortin.





