QUEEN & SLIM to be Available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

From Emmy Award®-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix's "Master of None") and Grammy Award®-winning director Melina Matsoukas (Beyonce's "Formation" and Nike's "Equality"), comes the unflinching new drama, QUEEN & SLIM, arriving on Digital February 18, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand March 3, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Hailed by critics as "urgent and beautiful" (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press) and "simply gorgeous" (Cate Young, Jezebel), QUEEN & SLIM is a timely and powerful love story that confronts the staggering toll of racism where it meets the shattering price of violence.



Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther) and Jodie Turner-Smith ("The Last Ship, "Nightflyers") bring QUEEN & SLIM to life as the titular characters. Kaluuya and Turner-Smith are accompanied by outstanding supporting performances from Bokeem Woodbine ("Fargo," Spider-Man: Homecoming), Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don't Cry, "Big Love"), legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea (Baby Driver, Boy Erased), American country singer, Sturgill Simpson (The Dead Don't Die, "One Dollar") and Indya Moore ("Pose," Saturday Church). QUEEN & SLIM comes from production company Makeready.



While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Kaluuya) and a black woman (Turner-Smith), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, and the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, forging a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.



Packed with thrilling and provocative moments from beginning to end, QUEEN & SLIM delivers exclusive bonus content that will take viewers deeper into the meaning and the message behind this gripping story that takes "a powerful look at places and issues not often explored in movies" (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press).



BONUS FEATURES on 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL:

Feature Commentary with Director/Producer Melina Matsoukas and Writer/Producer Lena Waithe

A Deeper Meaning - Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith and filmmakers discuss the complicated journeys of Queen & Slim and explore the deeper meanings of how far these characters have come from where they began.

Melina & Lena - A behind-the-scenes look at the creative partnership between director/producer

Melina Matsoukas and screenwriter/producer Lena Waithe.

Melina Matsoukas and screenwriter/producer Lena Waithe. Off The Script - Screenwriter Lena Waithe reads from her original screenplay for Queen & Slim.

On The Run With Queen & Slim - Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of Queen & Slim as they film in Cleveland and New Orleans.

QUEEN & SLIM WILL BE AVAILABLE ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL

4K ULTRA HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

BLU-RAYTM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

DIGITAL lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories