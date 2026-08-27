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QUEEN AT SEA Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release

Lance Hammer wrote and directed the film, which also stars Anna Calder-Marshall and Florence Hunt.

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QUEEN AT SEA Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release

The trailer for QUEEN AT SEA, directed and written by Lance Hammer, has been released ahead of the film's theatrical debut. The film is set to open in theaters October 30th.

Synopsis

Amanda (Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche, The English Patient, The Taste of Things) and her stepfather Martin (Academy Award nominee Tom Courtenay, Doctor Zhivago, 45 Years) struggle with a moral issue that divides them. Has Amanda's mother Leslie (Anna Calder-Marshall) who is suffering from advanced dementia, lost the ability to make critical decisions in her own best interests? And, if so, who is responsible – a spouse, a child, an institution – for making such a determination? As Amanda and Martin are forced to make increasingly difficult choices, the repercussions spiral out of their control.

Winner of Berlinale's Silver Bear Jury Prize and the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance for Courtenay and Calder-Marshall.

Cinematography by Academy Award nominee Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams).

Credits

Directed and Written By: Lance Hammer (Ballast)

Producers: Tristan Goligher (45 Years), Lance Hammer

Executive Producers: John J. Hammer

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Tom Courtenay, Anna Calder-Marshall, and Florence Hunt

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