QUEEN AT SEA Sets Theatrical Release Date Starring Juliette Binoche

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QUEEN AT SEA, a drama directed and written by Lance Hammer, is set to open in theaters. The film stars Juliette Binoche and Tom Courtenay in a story centered on a family grappling with a mother's advancing dementia and the difficult decisions that follow.

The film will be in theaters October 30th.

Synopsis

Amanda (Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche, The English Patient, The Taste of Things) and her stepfather Martin (Academy Award nominee Tom Courtenay, Doctor Zhivago, 45 Years) struggle with a moral issue that divides them. Has Amanda's mother Leslie (Anna Calder-Marshall) who is suffering from advanced dementia, lost the ability to make critical decisions in her own best interests? And, if so, who is responsible – a spouse, a child, an institution – for making such a determination? As Amanda and Martin are forced to make increasingly difficult choices, the repercussions spiral out of their control.

Credits

Directed and Written by: Lance Hammer (Ballast)

Producers: Tristan Goligher (45 Years), Lance Hammer

Executive Producers: John J. Hammer

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Tom Courtenay, Anna Calder-Marshall, and Florence Hunt

QUEEN AT SEA won the Silver Bear Jury Prize at the Berlinale, along with the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance awarded jointly to Tom Courtenay and Anna Calder-Marshall. The cast also includes Florence Hunt, with cinematography by Adolpho Veloso.

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