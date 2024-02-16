Puppy Bowl XX Reaches 12.6 Million Viewers And Was #1 Non-Sports Cable Telecast on Super Bowl Sunday

Simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+, PUPPY BOWL returned for a 20th year on Sunday, February 11 at 2PM ET / 11AM PT and secured its place as the #1 non-sports cable telecast of the day in all key adult demos.

Among Adults 25-54, PUPPY BOWL delivered a 0.78, 0.54, 0.25, and 0.16 L3 rating on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery and truTV respectively. Across all four networks, Max and discovery+ the simulcast reached 12.6 million viewers.

“Puppy Bowl integrations featuring talent from across the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio including CNN's Jake Tapper, Food Network's Guy Fieri and NHL on TNT's Liam McHugh, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette and Colby Armstrong created a fun and engaging experience for our puppy-loving audience,” said Karen Bronzo, Chief Global Marketing Officer, U.S. Networks & News, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Some of our rescue puppies also made cameo appearances in promotion for Discovery's “Naked and Afraid” and Warner Bros. Pictures' “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” that kept the buzz going beyond the game itself.” ﻿

Puppy Bowl XX is available to stream on Max and discovery+.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:﻿

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.