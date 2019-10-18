Production Underway For Robin Wright's Directorial Debut LAND

Production is currently underway in Alberta, Canada on Land, the feature directorial debut from Golden Globe winner Robin Wright. Wright directs and stars in the film written by Jesse Chatham with revisions by Erin Dignam. Co-starring with Wright is Oscar and ALMA Nominee Demián Bichir. Joining them in the cast is Kim Dickens (Gone Girl). Land is produced by Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, and Big Beach's Peter Saraf and Leah Holzer. Wright will executive produce alongside John Sloss & Steve Farneth of Cinetic Media with Nomadic Pictures' Chad Oakes & Mike Frislev. Focus Features will distribute domestically, and Universal Pictures International will handle foreign distribution.

The picture centers around Wright as Edee Holzer, a cosmopolitan lawyer consumed by grief. After enduring a personal tragedy, Edee feels her only escape is to disappear from her life and live completely apart from the rest of humanity. As she learns to survive in a harsh environment, she finds the woman in herself that she felt had long since died.

Robin Wright said, "Land is a story of personal transformation out of the most tragic event possible for any of us. I hope that experiencing Edee's journey toward healing inspires others."

Producers Allyn Stewart, Peter Saraf, Leah Holzer & Lora Kennedy commented, "We've been huge admirers of Robin's work for 25 years and are thrilled to finally have the opportunity to partner with her, and with Focus, to tell this incredibly cinematic and universal story of grief and the power of healing."

Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said, "Robin has consistently laid bare the strength, soul and vulnerabilities of so many iconic characters over the years as an actress, and we can't wait for audiences to experience when she draws on that deep well of empathy behind the camera as well."

Wright is an award-winning actress, widely known for her unforgettable leading role as Claire Underwood on the highly acclaimed series "House of Cards," which Wright not only starred in but also served as an executive producer on the six season and directed several episodes. She has directed several episodes over all six seasons, including the season 6 series finale. As Underwood, Wright has received numerous awards and nominations, including four Golden Globe nominations and one win in 2014, five SAG Award nominations, and six Emmy nominations. Wright's other notable credits include Blade Runner 2049, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, The Conspirator, A Most Wanted Man, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Bennett Miller's Moneyball, Rob Reiner's cult classic The Princess Bride, and as 'Jenny' opposite Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump. Wright is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Bichir is an acclaimed and award-winning Mexican-American actor who garnered Oscar, SAG, ALMA, and Indie Spirit Award nominations for his lead role in Chris Weitz's A Better Life, as a father raising his son among the gang covered streets of East Los Angeles. Bichir's other notable credits include Ridley Scott's Alien Covenant, Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, Oliver Stone's Savages, Steven Soderbergh's Che Part One and Two, The Nun, the most successful film to date in The Conjuring franchise, the lead in the series "The Bridge," and most recently can be seen in the series "Grand Hotel". He also is co-starring in the upcoming films The Grudge and Godzilla vs Kong. Bichir is represented by CAA.

Dickens is represented by The Gersh Agency.

This deal was handled by Cinetic, CAA Media Finance & Hanway.





Related Articles View More TV Stories