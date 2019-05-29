Production Begins on Starz's Crime Drama HIGHTOWN

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced today that production has commenced on the new Starz Original Series "Hightown," from Rebecca Cutter ("Gotham"), Gary Lennon (STARZ Original Series "Power") and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. "Hightown" stars Monica Raymund ("Chicago Fire") and James Badge Dale (Hold the Dark, 13 Hours).

The first look photo taken from the set of "Hightown" (from left to right) features Director of Photography Radium Cheung, actress Monica Raymund, and Director Rachel Morrison.

"'Hightown' is a crime drama about fiercely flawed people using whoever and whatever they can to get through the night. Through these characters, 'Hightown' explores themes of addiction and recovery and the possibility of redemption." Writer and executive producer Rebecca Cutter adds, "I cannot wait to see how Rachel Morrison and this brilliant cast bring the story to life."

The scripted crime drama begins when a body washes ashore on Labor Day weekend and is discovered by an irreverent National Marine Fisheries Service officer, Jackie Quinones (Raymund), who is determined to help solve the murder even if the state cops want her nowhere near the case.

"Hightown" is created and written by Rebecca Cutter who also executive produces alongside Emmy Award(R)-nominee Gary Lennon ("Orange is the New Black," Power"), Emmy Award(R)-winner Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, "The Amazing Race"), Emmy Award(R)-winner Jonathan Littman ("Lucifer," "The Amazing Race," CSI Franchise), KristieAnne Reed ("CSI: Cyber," "Lucifer," "L.A.'s Finest") from JBTV, and Ellen Schwartz (Sicario, Sicario: Day of the Soldado). Oscar(R) nominee Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Black Panther) is set to direct the first two episodes.

"Hightown" stars Monica Raymund ("Chicago Fire," "The Good Wife"), James Badge Dale (Hold the Dark, 13 Hours), Riley Voelkel ("The Originals," "Roswell, New Mexico"), and Shane Harper ("Code Black," "Happyland"). Amaury Nolasco ("Prison Break," "Deception"), Atkins Estimond ("The Resident," "StartUp"), and Dohn Norwood ("The Sinner," "Hell on Wheels") also star.

Lionsgate and Starz retain all worldwide distribution rights to the series including domestic multiplatform pay TV, SVOD and home entertainment.

Senior Vice Presidents of Original Programming Ken Segna and Susan Lewis are the Starz executives overseeing "Hightown."





