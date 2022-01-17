Prime Video Renews SMOTHERED For Season Season

Jason Stuart (The Birth Of A Nation) and Mitch Hara (Mutant Olive) are in preproduction for the Amazon Prime hit Smothered Season 2.

Stuart recently appeared opposite J.K. Simmons in the Billy Bob Thornton drama GOLIATH from David E. Kelley. Hara co-stars in the NBC Peacock pilot, I RUN HOT starring Colton Haynes (Arrow) & directed by Ilana Glazer (Broad City). Stuart & Hara have written, produced and are starring in the hysterical hit comedy. Acclaimed theatre director CARLYLE KING is helming this season, making her Television début. Principle photography set to begin February 2022.

The 1st season was up for a 3 Emmy and received 3 Queerty Nominations. Additionally the comedy series has garnered numerous awards and voted "Fan Favorite" in countless festivals and platforms all over Europe. SMOTHERED is currently on AMAZON, REVRY, APPLE TV and has gone viral all over the world.

The cast for Season 2 is Amanda Bearse (Bros & Married With Children), Jai Rodriguez (Bros & Queer Eye), Bobby Costanza (Friends), Aida Rodriguez (HBOMax Comedy Special: Fighting Words), Armand Fields (Queer As Folk), Debra Wilson (Mad TV & Star Wars Jedi), Krishna Smitha (Morning Show), Bryon Quiros (General Hospital), Samantha Tan (Fresh Off the Boat), Carole Ita White (Laverne & Shirley), Jasper Cole (American Horror Story), Ellen Gerstein (Better Things), Nic Few (CHiPs), Carole Goldman (ER), Kareem Ferguson (Monster:The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Roland Ruiz (Boyhood), Peter Pasco (Crazy Ex Girlfriend), Ivan Davila (Bones), Linna Carter (The Hunger Games Fan Film) and Karen Tarleton (Grey's Anatomy).